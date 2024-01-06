US: Window of Boeing 737 Max flies out mid-air; Alaska Airlines plane lands safely

Within days of an alert being issued over a loose bolt inthe newly-built Boeing 737 Max aircraft, one of the planes belonging to Alaska Airlines got into a bizarre and alarming incident mid-air, when a window and piece of fuselage flew out minutes after take-off late on Friday (January 5). The incident took place when the AS1282 flight was on its way from Portland to Ontario, California, in the US. A video captured by a passenger and widely shared on X showed a gaping hole near the rear mid-cabin exit door, with the oxygen masks down and the plane in flight. The plane was safely flown back to Portland with no reported injuries. The gaping hole caused the cabin to depressurize and a child's shirt was reportedly ripped off.

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

The plane was reportedly diverted about six minutes after taking off at 5.07 pm. It landed at 5.26 pm. The pilot reportedly told Portland air traffic controllers the plane had an emergency, was depressurized and needed to return to the airport. “AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” Alaska Airlines said in a post on X.



AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic in real time, reported that the 737-9 Max aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 16,325 feet before it was diverted safely back to Portland. According to the report, the plane was delivered to Alaska Airlines on October 1, 2023. It started commercial service on November 11 and had recorded a mere 145 flights since then.

We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 6, 2024