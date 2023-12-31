Airlines carry out fresh inspection of Boeing 737 Max planes after 'loose bolt alert'

Following an alert over a loose bolt in newly-built Boeing 737 Max passenger aircraft, the airlines in India that operate the type are now carrying out checks to ensure there are no defects that can affect flight safety.

In view of the development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is keeping a close eye on the situation and has been in touch with Air India Express, Akasa and SpiceJet, which operate the aircraft. This was preceded by a statement from the US Federation Aviation Administration, which said it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to look for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system. The plane manufacturer has said the issue identified on a particular aircraft has been fixed and asked airlines to inspect their Boeing 737 Max fleet, as per an NDTV report.

‘In touch with US counterpart’



The DGCA has said it is in touch with its US counterpart and Boeing and that the checks currently being carried out are part of the regular process to ensure flight safety.

“This has been an ongoing issue with Max 737 and these are service bulletins issued from time to time by Boeing to the airline operators for the suggested action whenever any issue comes across. We have been in touch with Boeing, FAA and our airline operators in the past too on such issues concerning 737 Max,” said the DGCA in a statement.

“In such cases, mitigation as recommended by the Original Equipment Manufacturers is carried out by the airline operator as has been done in the past in respect of 737 Max,” it added.

‘Passenger safety paramount’



“Like all operators around the world, and in accordance with our highest standards of safety, Akasa will be following the same checks and procedures that the manufacturer or regulator recommends. Our operating fleet and deliveries are not impacted so far,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson, adding that Boeing had informed them about the issue.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, “As per Boeing’s global recommendation for all airline operators, Air India Express will check its Boeing 737-8 aircraft within the timelines. Our unwavering commitment to safety remains paramount.” A SpiceJet spokesperson said the fresh alert will have no impact on its operations.

Boeing 737 Max, the manufacturer's fastest-selling plane in history, was grounded worldwide in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Jakarta left 356 people dead. The aircraft was back in service early in 2021.