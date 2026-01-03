Emergency in Venezuela after Caracas blasts; Maduro blames US ‘military aggression’

At least seven loud explosions and the sound of low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time (11.30 am IST) on Saturday (January 3) in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. The development comes days after US President Donald Trump, after deploying a Navy task force to the Caribbean, hinted at the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela.

People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

'US military aggression': Maduro

Accusing the US of resorting to "military aggression," the South American country's president Nicolas Maduro declared a national emergency in Venezuela.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America. This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations," the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

Also Read: US tariffs on Venezuelan oil may lead to inflationary pressures in India

"The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence. They will not succeed," it added as quoted by India Today.

On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking.

President Maduro also said in a pre-taped interview aired Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

Maduro’s oil charge against US

Maduro also said in a pre-taped interview aired Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

Trump on Monday said that the United States had struck and destroyed a coastal docking facility allegedly used by Venezuelan drug-smuggling boats, marking what appears to be the first known land-based attack on Venezuelan territory during the current standoff.

What Trump said

Speaking to reporters, Trump declined to provide details about the operation, including whether it was carried out by the US military or the CIA. He also did not disclose the precise location of the strike, saying only that it took place “along the shore.”

Also Read: US tariffs on Venezuelan oil may lead to inflationary pressures in India

Until now, US actions had largely been confined to maritime operations targeting vessels Washington claims are involved in narcotics trafficking.

Maduro has neither confirmed nor denied that such a strike occurred. However, he said on Thursday that his government was open to cooperation with Washington, even as US pressure has intensified in recent weeks.

US’ charge against Maduro

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel embedded within the Venezuelan state. Maduro, who denies any involvement in the narcotics trade, has rejected the allegations, saying that the US is seeking to remove him from power to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Over the last few months, the US has expanded its campaign against Venezuela by tightening sanctions, informally closing Venezuelan airspace and seizing tankers carrying Venezuelan oil.

Also Read: US launches military strikes in Syria

Since September, US forces have carried out dozens of strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, targeting what US officials describe as drug-smuggling operations.

According to figures released by the US military, at least 107 people have been killed in more than 30 maritime strikes carried out as part of the crackdown, reported AFP.

(With agency inputs)