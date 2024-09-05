At least 4 killed in US school shooting, 14-year-old suspect arrested

A gunman opened fire at a high school in Georgia, US, claiming the lives of at least four people. The suspect has now been arrested.

Police and medics rushed to the school and the neighbourhood was put under “a hard lockdown”. Local news reports suggest that there are some who have been injured and at least one person has been evacuated in an air ambulance.



“At approximately 10.23 am, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting,” the Barrow County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Students were evacuated from the scene of the shooting and several were seen huddled at a field near the school. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the suspect has been taken into custody.





The shooter who opened fire inside Apalachee High school is believed to be a 14-year-old boy, a law enforcement source told CNN, adding that it is not yet known whether the teen attended that school.



CNN also confirmed that at least four people have died in the shooting incident. In addition to the four killed, over a dozen people are injured, it reported. It further said that not all injuries were gunshot wounds. Several were injured while trying to take cover or flee the scene.

The school is located in the town of Winder, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the state capital





Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed in Winder, Georgia.



Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to… pic.twitter.com/ncjrdNxQUT — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2024

ABC News quoted a witness, student Sergio Caldera, as saying he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots. Caldera, 17, told ABC his teacher opened the door and another teacher ran in to tell her to shut the door "because there's an active shooter."



As students and teachers huddled in the room, someone pounded on his classroom door and shouted several times for it to be opened. When the knocking stopped, Caldera heard more gunshots and screams. He said his class later evacuated to the school's football field, reported Reuters.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on social media website X that state agencies were responding to the incident.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting "and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information."