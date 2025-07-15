Trump warns Russia’s allies of 100 pc tariffs over Ukraine; Russian minister responds

Even as US President Donald Trump has warned Russia of “severe tariffs” and its trade allies of 100 per cent “secondary tariffs” if there is no deal on the war in Ukraine in 50 days, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has said that Moscow, despite being open to negotiation,s doesn’t warm up to ultimatums.

Trump, while speaking at an Oval Office meeting alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday (July 14) said he was “very unhappy” with Russia’s lack of progress towards a ceasefire deal.

“I thought we would have a deal two months ago,” he said, expressing his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s 50-day deadline

He warned that the US would punish Russia with tariffs if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

“We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said. He did not provide specifics on how the tariffs would be implemented.

He added that “very steep” secondary tariffs would be slapped on Russia’s trade partners if there is no peace deal with Ukraine in 50 days.

“We’re going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don’t have a deal in 50 days, it’s very simple. And they’ll be 100 per cent, and that’s the way it is,” he told reporters.

Russia’s reply

While Moscow is yet to officially respond to Trump’s ultimatum, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday (July 15) said that Russia is ready to negotiate while warning that the country “did not warm to ultimatums.”

During the meeting with Rutte, Trump also sealed a NATO weapons deal including supply of Patriot anti-missile systems to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. He said the “the best of everything” will be sent to NATO.

NATO deal

“It will mean that Ukraine gets its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense, but also missiles, ammunition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, as anticipation grew over a possible shift in the Trump administration's policy on the three-year war.

Trump made quickly stopping the war one of his diplomatic priorities, and he has increasingly expressed frustration about Russian President Putin's unbudging stance on US-led peace efforts.