Kremlin says Ukraine peace talks not stalled despite US arms supply resumes

Within hours of a deadly Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv that killed at least two people and injured several others, the Kremlin said on Thursday (July 10) that the peace talks with Ukraine have not stalled despite the US’ decision to resume weapons supply to Ukraine.

Talks not stalled

The development comes following US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that he was happy not happy with Putin and accused the Russian President of throwing a “lot of bullshit” at the US.

Asked whether the peace process with Ukraine was stalled due to the remarks made by Trump and the resumption of US weapons supply to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that it would be wrong to say such a thing.

Waiting for Kyiv's decision on talks

According to a report by Reuters, Peskov also said that Moscow was waiting for Kyiv’s decision on whether or not Ukraine would join the third round of talks that started in Istanbul in May.

"We have repeatedly said that it would be preferable for us to achieve our goals through peaceful political and diplomatic means, but as long as this does not happen, a special military operation continues, and the reality on the ground is changing every day," Mr. Peskov said as quoted by Reuters.

Fresh attack by Russia

The comments come hours after Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike on Kyiv. “Last night, Russia launched a massive combined strike that lasted nearly 10 hours. 18 missiles, including ballistic ones, and around 400 attack drones were used — nearly 200 of them were "shaheds”, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Taking to X, he further stated that the main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region, adding Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions also came under fire.

“Sadly, two people were reported killed in Kyiv — my condolences to their families and loved ones. As of now, we know of 16 people injured,” Zelensky.

“This is a clear escalation of terror by Russia — hundreds of "shaheds" every night, constant strikes, and massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. This demands that we speed things up. Sanctions must be imposed faster, and pressure on Russia must be strong enough that they truly feel the consequences of their terror. There’s a need for quicker action from our partners in investing in weapons production and advancing technology,” he added.