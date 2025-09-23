US may exempt doctors from $100,000 H-1B visa fee: Report

In what could be a major relief for one segment of foreign professionals keen to work in the United States, the White House has indicated that the newly-introduced $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications could exempt doctors.

“The proclamation signed by President Donald Trump allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents,” said White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers in a statement to Bloomberg News.

“Ultimately, the Trump administration defers to the language in the proclamation,” continued Rogers.

The executive order that was announced last week said that the revised $100,000 application fee can be waived if the US Secretary of Homeland Security determines that the “hiring of certain workers on an individual basis, or to work for a specific company or industry, is in the national interest”.





The visa fee for medical students or professionals entering the US is currently only $215, and some other nominal processing charges.

Medical groups flag concerns

The clarification from the White House came after hospitals and some of the largest medical bodies in the US raised concerns about the risk of a shortage of doctors in rural America.

Already, there are not enough medical professionals in remote regions in the US, which struggle to attract US-trained doctors.

The H-1B visa programme is considered critical for hospitals to hire foreign-trained specialists and medical residents to work in these areas.

Bobby Mukkamala, a Michigan-based head and neck surgeon who is the president of the American Medical Association (AMA) warned, “The new visa fee risks shutting off the pipeline of highly-trained physicians that patients depend on, especially in rural and underserved communities. International graduates are a critical part of our physician workforce.”

Need for doctors

There are more than 76 million Americans living in regions officially designated as short of primary care doctors, according to federal data compiled by the health research group KFF.

Leading medical institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Mayo Clinic are major sponsors of H-1B visas, going by the federal immigration records.

The new H-1B visa fee could be a huge burden for in extra labour costs for these medical institutions.

Since announcing the new policy on Friday (September 19) that triggered a wave of panic among H-1B visa holders, the Trump administration has clarified that the new fee does not apply to existing visa holders but only to new applicants from September 21, and that it is not an annual fee but a one-time fee.