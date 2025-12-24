US lawmakers raise concerns over Awami League ban ahead of Bangladesh polls

A group of US lawmakers has voiced concern over the complete ban on the Awami League political party ahead of elections scheduled in Bangladesh early next year.

The lawmakers said the people of Bangladesh deserve the opportunity to choose an elected government through a free and fair electoral process.

US Lawmakers write to Yunus

On Tuesday (December 23), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia Bill Huizenga, Ranking Member of the same subcommittee Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and Congresswoman Julie Johnson wrote to Mohammed Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, expressing concern over the blanket ban on a political party ahead of the February elections.

The letter’s cosigners include Representative Tom Suozzi.

The lawmakers said that it is vital that the interim government work with parties across the political spectrum to create the conditions for free and fair elections that allow the voice of the Bangladeshi people to be expressed peacefully through the ballot box, as well as reforms that restore confidence in the integrity and nonpartisanship of state institutions.

“We are concerned that this cannot happen if the government suspends activities of political parties or again restarts the flawed International Crimes Tribunal,” they said.

Call for free and fair elections

The lawmakers pointed out that the Department of State and many other international observers have noted that the 2018 and 2024 General Elections in Bangladesh were not free or fair.

In a February fact-finding report, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated that security services killed 1,400 people during the protests in July and August last year.

“Genuine accountability for these acts and others should model the values of Bangladesh’s democracy, rather than continue a cycle of retaliation," the lawmakers said.

"Freedom of association, as well as the principle of individual rather than collective criminal responsibility, are fundamental human rights. We are concerned that the decision to fully suspend the activity of any one political party, rather than focus on persons determined to have committed crimes or gross violations of human rights through the due process of law, is inconsistent with those principles,” the lawmakers added.

Revised anti-terrorism law

They expressed hope that the Yunus government or an elected successor will revisit the decision to suspend the activity of any one political party.

“Ultimately, the Bangladeshi people deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election in which all political parties can participate so that their voices are represented,” they said.

Bangladesh has banned all activities of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party under an overnight revised anti-terrorism law. Awami League and its affiliated organisations were banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2025 until Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) completed the trial of its leaders and activists.

(With agency inputs)