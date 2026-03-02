Live! US, Israel intensify Iran war after Khamenei’s death; Trump vows revenge
Over 200 killed in strikes across Iran; Tehran retaliates with missile attacks, causing first US casualties and raising fears of a prolonged Middle East war
The US and Israel pounded targets across Iran on Sunday (March 1), dropping massive bombs on the country's ballistic missile sites and wiping out warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Blasts rattled windows across the country and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above Tehran. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said.
Also read | ‘Betrayal’ of long-time ally Iran; Indians at risk: Opposition tears into ‘silent’ govt
Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states in a counteroffensive that the US military said resulted in the deaths of three service members, the first known American casualties from the conflict.
Israeli rescue services said strikes had hit several locations, including Jerusalem and a synagogue in the central town of Beit Shemesh, where nine people were killed and 28 wounded, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 11. Eleven people were still missing after the strike, police said.
But the attacks on Iran showed no signs of relenting as the US and Israel took aim at key military, political and intelligence targets in what appeared to be a widening war that carried the potential for a prolonged conflict that could envelop the Middle East and destabilise it.
Trump vows vengeance for US deaths
US President Donald Trump said in a video posted to social media that the US would “avenge” the deaths of the service members and that “there will likely be more” killed before the conflict ends.
Also read | By striking Iran, Trump and Netanyahu make a mockery of global order
Israel, which had pledged “nonstop” strikes, said it was increasing its attacks, with 100 fighter jets simultaneously striking targets in Tehran, Brig Gen Effie Defrin told reporters at a briefing. The US military, meanwhile, said B-2 stealth bombers struck Iran's ballistic missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs. Trump said on social media that nine Iranian warships had been sunk and that the Iranian navy's headquarters had been “largely destroyed.”
Europe has mostly stayed out of the war and pressed for diplomacy, but in an indication that the conflict could draw in other nations, Britain, France and Germany said they were ready to work with the US to help stop Iran's attacks.
Iranian strikes extend beyond US, Israel
In the Gulf, Iran's retaliatory strikes went beyond US and Israeli targets, pushing the conflict into cities that have long marketed themselves as regional safe havens.
The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain said Sunday that their countries retain “the legal right to respond and the right to self-defense” after Iranian strikes hit hotels, airports and other sites in multiple cities throughout the Gulf.
Also read | Protests across India over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader: ‘A thousand Khameneis will rise’
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said most Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted. But some either got through or fell as debris, killing three people, injuring others and causing significant damage.
Bahrain and Kuwait said Iranian strikes in both countries hit civilian targets.
(With agency inputs)
Follow below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 2 March 2026 9:59 AM IST
Restrictions imposed in Kashmir after protests over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
Authorities on Monday imposed severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir where massive street protests were witnessed over the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the US and Israel.
The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been sealed with barricades erected all around it, officials said. They said a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors.
Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.
Kashmir — which has about 15 lakh Shias — witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said. The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.
The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Concentrated wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city, they said. Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley.
The restrictions come in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. "We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness," the Mirwaiz said. The MMU strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
- 2 March 2026 9:25 AM IST
Watch | Day 2 of Iran War: Khamenei dead, Gulf on fire, Hormuz closed, a world shaken
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, 85, is dead. A temporary leadership council is now in place under President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has moved to close the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that controls roughly a fifth of the world's oil. Explosions have been reported across the Gulf, from Qatar to Bahrain to Oman.
In this video, we walk through everything that happened on March 1st: the strikes on Tehran, the new IRGC command structure, the divided reaction inside Iran, and what a Hormuz closure means for global energy markets — and for countries like India.
- 2 March 2026 9:25 AM IST
Sensex falls 1,100 points, Nifty 330 as markets open after Iran strikes
Indian equities market witnessed a gap down on Monday as global markets reeled from the escalating conflict in West Asia. The BSE Sensex fell 1,100 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined 330 points.
At pre open, the Sensex fell 3.4 per cent or 2,743 points at 78,543.73 points, while the Nifty 50 was trading 2.06 per cent or 519.40 points down at 24,659.25. Earlier, the GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down opening for Dalal Street, sliding over 150 points in early trade. The weak cues followed a sell-off across global markets after the US-Israel joint strikes on Iran over the weekend. The rupee also slided, opening at 91.26 against US dollar on Monday. It settled at 90.98 a dollar on Friday.
- 2 March 2026 8:58 AM IST
Air India extends UAE, Saudi, Israel, Qatar flight suspension until midnight
Air India has extended the suspension of all its flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 11.59 pm on Monday, as escalating tensions arising from the Israel–Iran conflict continue to disrupt aviation operations across West Asia.
The airline also announced that select Europe-bound flights scheduled for March 2 have been cancelled due to operational constraints linked to restricted airspace over parts of the Middle East.
The latest extension has left several passengers stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where multiple international departures were either cancelled or delayed amid rapidly changing flight schedules.
- 2 March 2026 8:54 AM IST
CCS reviews West Asia situation, directs steps to assist stranded Indians
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.
The CCS, which met last evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.
An official statement said the CCS met to review the evolving situation in West Asia, and was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 18 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.
"It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.
The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic, and commercial activities.
"The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.
The CCS meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
- 2 March 2026 8:54 AM IST
Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to shut down: Indian-American maritime executive
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia in the wake of US-Israel strikes against Iran, a leading Indian-American maritime executive has voiced concern over the impact on the crucial oil artery of the Strait of Hormuz and implications for global oil prices.
"Shipping is the hardest-hit industry in any such turbulence in the geopolitical situation,” Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group Dr S.V. Anchan told PTI. “The Strait of Hormuz must not be allowed to be shut down,” Anchan said, calling for urgent action to ensure safe passage of vessels in the area.
Anchan said oil prices are expected to rise on Monday in the wake of the geopolitical developments in the region, but added that prolonged high oil prices will be bad for the economy.
"It’s in no one’s interest globally, including the US,” he said, adding that “blocking the Hormuz is no less than choking the people at large of the region, at a time when even the airspaces are also closed.” There are estimates that already 150 tankers dropped anchor outside the Strait of Hormuz and are not going in, he said.
"It’s in the economic interest as well as in the interest of people of the Arabian Gulf Nations to continue the vessels' operations at ports and offer a safe passage to vessels to trade in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, if need be, with the support from Navy vessels," Anchan said.
The Strait of Hormuz is located between Oman and Iran and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.
- 2 March 2026 8:40 AM IST
PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses West Asia situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the West Asia situation and conveyed India's concerns.
During his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Modi emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
The telephonic conversation took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran also fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.
- 2 March 2026 7:52 AM IST
Iran says no plan to close Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions
Iran’s foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sought to calm fears over the crucial maritime passage, telling Al Jazeera that Tehran has “no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz” and currently doesn’t plan to disrupt navigation there. He emphasised that Iran has no plan to do “anything that would disrupt maritime activities” in the strategic waterway.
- 2 March 2026 7:32 AM IST
UAE closes embassy in Tehran after Iranian missile strikes
The United Arab Emirates has closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn all diplomatic staff, condemning the Iranian missile strikes targeting the Gulf nation.
In a statement on X, the UAE foreign ministry said: “These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty.”
- 2 March 2026 7:08 AM IST
Oil prices rise sharply in market trading after attacks in Middle East disrupt global energy supply
Oil prices rose sharply when market trading began Sunday, as US and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military installations around the Gulf sent disruptions through the global energy supply chain.
Traders were betting the supply of oil from Iran and elsewhere in the Middle East would slow or grind to a halt. Attacks throughout the region, including on two vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, could restrict countries' ability to export oil to the rest of the world. That would likely result in higher prices for crude oil and gasoline, according to energy experts.
West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, was selling for about USD 72 a barrel Sunday night, up around 8 per cent from its trading price of about USD 67 on Friday.
Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil per day — about 20 per cent of the world's oil — are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the world's most critical oil chokepoint, according to Rystad Energy. Tankers traveling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carry oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran.
Iran had temporarily shut down parts of the strait in mid-February for what it said was a military drill. Further disruptions to that shipping channel could lead to lower supply and higher prices for oil.
Attacks throughout the region, including on two vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, could restrict countries' ability to export oil to the rest of the world. That would likely result in higher prices for crude oil and gasoline, according to energy experts.
Against that backdrop, eight countries that are part of the OPEC+ oil cartel announced they would boost production of crude Sunday. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a meeting planned before the war began, said it would increase production by 206,000 barrels per day in April, which was more than analysts had been expecting. The countries boosting output include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.