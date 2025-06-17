US imposes new visa curbs; 'will not tolerate' those aiding illegal immigration

The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the country, its embassy in New Delhi said on Monday (June 16).

In a statement shared on the X handle of the embassy, it said the US has "established new visa restrictions" targetting foreign government officials and others involved in such activities.

Visa restrictions

The statement added that the US has designated several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling as Foreign Terrorist Organisations.

The new visa restrictions aim to hold accountable those who support or benefit from illegal and mass immigration, including foreign government officials.

It further warned that governments that do not cooperate in taking back their nationals from the United States will face serious consequences. These may include broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals.

Immigration crackdown

The US Embassy had on June 10 issued a statement reiterating that while the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry, abuse of visas, or violations of US law.

The statement comes amid an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles.

