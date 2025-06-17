LIVE: Israel strikes Iranian TV station during live broadcast after Iran’s missiles kill 8

Israel struck Iran's state-run television station on Monday (June 16) when a live broadcast was underway, forcing a reporter to run off camera following an explosion. The attack came soon after Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel in which eight people were killed.

Claims of air superiority

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said strikes by the country have set Iran's nuclear programme back a “very, very long time.” He added that Israel is not attempting to topple the Iranian government, but he said he would not be surprised if that happened as a result of the strikes.

“The regime is very weak,” Netanyahu told a news conference. He also said he is in daily touch with US President Donald Trump. As he spoke, large numbers of explosions were heard in Tehran.

Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of the Iranian capital to evacuate ahead of the strike against the TV station, which the military said provided a cover for Iranian military operations.

Thousands evacuated in Tehran

The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict, when the Israeli military claimed it had achieved air superiority above the Iranian capital and could fly over the city without facing major threats.

The warning affected up to 330,000 people in a part of central Tehran that includes the country's state TV and police headquarters. The military has issued similar evacuation warnings for civilians in parts of Gaza and Lebanon ahead of strikes.

State-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after the station was hit, according to Iran's state-run news agency.

TV station hit by four bombs

While on the air, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera.

The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programmes. The station later said its building was hit by four bombs.

An anchor said on air that a few colleagues had been hurt, but their families should not be worried. The network said its live programs were transferred to another studio.

Related stories

West’s domination of the rest at the core of Israel’s attack on Iran



Will Trump broker Iran-Israel peace? What's India's stand | Capital Beat

Why closure of Strait of Hormuz could double crude oil prices in India

Are Netanyahu's two war aims to destroy Iran's nuclear plan and regime change achievable?



Follow this space for more live updates