LIVE: Israel strikes Iranian TV station during live broadcast after Iran’s missiles kill 8
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli strikes have set Iran's nuclear programme back a ‘very, very long time’
Israel struck Iran's state-run television station on Monday (June 16) when a live broadcast was underway, forcing a reporter to run off camera following an explosion. The attack came soon after Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel in which eight people were killed.
Claims of air superiority
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said strikes by the country have set Iran's nuclear programme back a “very, very long time.” He added that Israel is not attempting to topple the Iranian government, but he said he would not be surprised if that happened as a result of the strikes.
“The regime is very weak,” Netanyahu told a news conference. He also said he is in daily touch with US President Donald Trump. As he spoke, large numbers of explosions were heard in Tehran.
Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of the Iranian capital to evacuate ahead of the strike against the TV station, which the military said provided a cover for Iranian military operations.
Thousands evacuated in Tehran
The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict, when the Israeli military claimed it had achieved air superiority above the Iranian capital and could fly over the city without facing major threats.
The warning affected up to 330,000 people in a part of central Tehran that includes the country's state TV and police headquarters. The military has issued similar evacuation warnings for civilians in parts of Gaza and Lebanon ahead of strikes.
State-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after the station was hit, according to Iran's state-run news agency.
TV station hit by four bombs
While on the air, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera.
The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programmes. The station later said its building was hit by four bombs.
An anchor said on air that a few colleagues had been hurt, but their families should not be worried. The network said its live programs were transferred to another studio.
Related stories
West’s domination of the rest at the core of Israel’s attack on Iran
Will Trump broker Iran-Israel peace? What's India's stand | Capital Beat
Why closure of Strait of Hormuz could double crude oil prices in India
Are Netanyahu's two war aims to destroy Iran's nuclear plan and regime change achievable?
Follow this space for more live updates
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2025 8:42 AM IST
Iran claims it has busted alleged Mossad-linked drone factory in Tehran
Iran has claimed that it has busted a factory producing drones for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in Tehran.
ARY News, quoting Iranian news agency IRNA, said that two Iranian authorities have also been arrested for working for Mossad during separate operations in Tehran and Alborz provinces.
Around 200 kg of explosives, components for 23 drones, launchers, and other technical equipment were reportedly seized from their possession.
- 17 Jun 2025 7:19 AM IST
Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post
US President Donald Trump on Monday posted on his social media site an ominous message calling for the immediate evacuation of the Iranian capital of Tehran while he's in Canada attending the G7 summit.
Trump had said more than once during the day that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. He emphasized that again in his social media post, writing “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” He said Iran should have signed the deal' he told them to sign to prevent what he said was “a shame, and waste of human life," referring to Israel's attack last week.
Trump ended the post with, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Tehran is home to around 9.5 million people.
- 17 Jun 2025 7:18 AM IST
Airports close across Mideast as Israel-Iran conflict shuts down region's airspace
The dayslong attacks between the two bitter enemies have opened a new chapter in their turbulent recent history. Many in the region fear a wider conflict as they watch waves of attacks across their skies every night.
The conflict has forced most countries in the Middle East to close their airspace. Dozens of airports have stopped all flights or severely reduced operations, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and others unable to flee the conflict or travel home.
Airport closures create massive domino, tens of thousands stranded “The domino effect here is massive,” said retired pilot and aviation safety expert John Cox, who said the disruptions will have a huge price tag.
“You've got thousands of passengers suddenly that are not where they're supposed to be, crews that are not where they are supposed to be, airplanes that are not where they're supposed to be,” he said.
- 17 Jun 2025 7:16 AM IST
Trump to depart G7 early as conflict between Israel and Iran shows signs of intensifying
US President Donald Trump is abruptly leaving the Group of Seven summit, departing a day early Monday as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies and the US leader has declared that Tehran should be evacuated “immediately.” World leaders had gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of global pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran's nuclear program that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran four days ago.
At the summit, Trump warned that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear program before it's “too late.” He said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before the Israeli aerial assault began. “They have to make a deal,” he said.
Asked what it would take for the US to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said Monday morning, “I don't want to talk about that.“ But by Monday afternoon, Trump warned ominously on social media, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Shortly after that, Trump decided to leave the summit and skip a series of Tuesday meetings that would address the ongoing war in Ukraine and global trade issues.
“Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media.