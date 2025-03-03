‘Grateful’ to US, Zelenskyy says in video days after spat with Trump

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has posted a video on X, emphasizing how grateful he is to Ukraine’s allies for the preservation of the country’s independence.

His video on Monday (March 3) came just two days after he was shouted down by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for not being “thankful” enough for the billions of dollars in US aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy posted the video after attending a key summit on the Russia-Ukraine war in London, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and 18 other leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Italy’s PM Georgia Meloni, in attendance. The meeting was to discuss the war that broke out in 2022 when Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy wants peace, not war

In his video on X, Zelenskyy said, "Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we've received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven't felt gratitude. It's gratitude for the preservation of our independence — our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us, and for their own security.”

As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate.Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The… pic.twitter.com/inGxdO8jQz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 3, 2025

He emphasized, “We need peace, not endless war.”

He added, “Everyone is united on the main point — for peace to be real, real security guarantees are needed. And this is the position of all of our Europe — of the entire continent, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Turkiye."

Robust stance on the war to be presented to the US

Zelenskyy went on to say that security guarantees are the key to peace being realised. He predicted that in the near future, all of Europe will shape its common positions, the lines to be achieved and the lines that cannot be compromised on. He said these positions will be presented to their partners in the US.

He concluded his video by saying, “Robust and lasting peace, and the right agreement on the end of the war, are truly our shared priority,” and thanking the Ukrainian citizens and the Ukrainian military for caring about collective unity and for protecting Ukraine, respectively.