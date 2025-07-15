Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal tenders resignation

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said on Tuesday (July 15) he had tendered his resignation. He also said that the move was part of a major governmental reshuffle that is expected to take place later this week, reported Reuters.

The development comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the Prime Minister’s post.

Shmyhal to serve as Defence Minister

According to a report in the Guardian, Zelenskyy has also decided that Shmyhal will henceforth serve as the Defence Minister. The report further states that the move increases the likelihood of the incumbent Defence Minister Rustem Umerov becoming Ukraine’s ambassador to the US.

Zelenskyy had also said that he wanted Svyrydenko, an economist, to lead the government as she has valuable experience of serving as the country’s Defence Minister.

‘Will continue deregulation’

Earlier, Svyrydenko stated in a post on X that the tasks of strengthening Ukraine's economic potential, expanding programs to support Ukrainians, and scaling up the production of our own weapons can be achieved through tangible deregulation.

“These tasks can be achieved through tangible deregulation, the elimination of bureaucratic obstacles, the reduction of non-critical state expenditures and duplication of functions within state institutions, the protection of entrepreneurship, and the full concentration of state resources for the defence of Ukraine and recovery after hostilities,” stated Svyrydenko.

‘No right to waste the resources’

“First of all, this is ensuring the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine and guaranteeing the stability of our state. The state apparatus has no right to waste the resources and potential of our country,” she added.

She also said that Ukraine deserves to be among the strongest economies in Europe, adding that the Ukrainian society must receive clearer instruments of social support.

‘Decision taken by Parliament’

“Every Ukrainian military man, every Ukrainian veteran deserves concrete and tangible state respect and gratitude,” said Svyrydenko.

She said that the decision on the appointment of the Prime Minister was taken by the Verkhovna Rada, or the Ukrainian Parliament.

“We are preparing to engage with parliament and present the relevant government steps. I will announce the proposals for the candidacies of the members of the government soon,” said Svyrydenko.