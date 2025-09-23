UAE suspends visas for 9 countries amid rising security concerns

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a temporary suspension on issuing tourist and work visas to citizens of nine countries, according to a Times of India report.

The 2026 UAE visa ban reflects evolving concerns over security, health, migration governance and geopolitical relations.

UAE visa ban

While those holding valid UAE visas remain unaffected, the measure has already created uncertainty for tourism, business, and expatriates from affected nations, including Afghanistan, Libya and Sudan.

Citizens of Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan and Uganda will no longer be able to apply for new tourist visas or work permits as part of the expanded restrictions.

Reports indicate that from 2026, nationals of these nine countries will be barred from applying for both categories of visas until further notice, with no review timeline announced.

Although the UAE government has not released a detailed explanation, experts believe that the suspension is linked to concerns over terrorism, strained diplomatic ties and lingering pandemic-related safety protocols.

Travellers, migrant workers affected

The visa restrictions mark a significant tightening of entry rules, with particular impact on travellers and workers from Africa and the Middle East.

With the policy taking effect immediately, many citizens are turning to alternative visa-free destinations such as Turkey, neighbouring Gulf states and parts of Asia.

It remains unclear when the ban may be lifted. Once it is revoked, citizens of the affected countries will again be able to apply through UAE’s online visa portals, embassies, consulates and authorised immigration offices.