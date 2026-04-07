Trump’s handling of Iran conflict keeps MAGA base loyal even as ratings slide

Amid the Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump’s MAGA base remains loyal, but his broader approval ratings, particularly on the economy, are declining. The contrast captures a familiar dynamic in Trump-era politics: deep loyalty among supporters, but growing unease among independents and swing voters as economic pressures mount.



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A CNN/SSRS poll released on April 1 shows just 31% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, down from 39% in January. Overall approval stands at 35%, reflecting a steady erosion tied closely to rising fuel costs and household expenses. At the same time, public support for the Iran campaign remains limited, with a majority of Americans opposing continued US involvement.

Yet within Trump’s political base, the picture looks very different.

MAGA base firm, GOP support slips

Despite broader public scepticism, Trump continues to enjoy strong backing from Republican voters, particularly those aligned with the MAGA movement. A Pew Research survey found that around 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents support the war, while an NBC poll suggests as many as 90% of self-identified MAGA Republicans approve of US strikes on Iran.

For these voters, the war is seen as a necessary response to long-standing tensions with Iran rather than a departure from Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Analysts note that the often-discussed anti-interventionist wing within the MAGA coalition appears smaller than expected. In practice, many Trump supporters are willing to back military action if it is framed as protecting US interests or restoring global deterrence.

However, as per CNN, Trump has alienated some voters and risks losing more. Recent polling underscores this. While about 9 in 10 self-described MAGA voters support the war, the numbers are weaker among all Republicans and 2024 Trump voters.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll shows 21% of Republicans disapprove of the war (59% of Americans overall disapprove). A Yahoo News-YouGov poll found 17% of Republicans and 24% of 2024 Trump voters disapprove of his handling of Iran.

That’s roughly 1 in 4 Trump voters from 2024 expressing disapproval, with 15% saying they “strongly” disapprove, suggesting this is a significant concern.

These numbers aren’t unusual, as around 1 in 5 Republicans have opposed Trump on various issues over the past year. But that’s the point. These are voters the GOP needs to retain to avoid losses in the 2026 midterms.

Trump isn’t losing a majority, but even a small share drifting away, switching sides, or staying home could significantly impact Republican seat counts.

Economic pressure dents wider approval

Outside this core support, however, the economic fallout from the conflict is taking a visible toll. Gas prices in the United States have crossed $4 per gallon on average, the highest level since 2022, driven in part by disruptions after Iran blocked key shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.



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The spike has had a cascading effect. Rising fuel costs have pushed up prices across sectors, intensifying cost-of-living pressures that were already weighing on households. According to CNN’s polling, nearly two-thirds of Americans believe Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions, while just 27% approve of his handling of inflation.

For many families, the impact is immediate and personal. One respondent summed it up bluntly: “Everything is so expensive… Between gas and grocery prices, we are poor.”

At least 63% of Americans say rising fuel prices have caused financial hardship in their households, underscoring how economic concerns are beginning to overshadow foreign policy considerations for a large section of the electorate.

Youth, swing voters wary of war

Public opinion on the Iran conflict reflects a sharp partisan divide. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 66% of Americans want the US to withdraw from the war, even if it means falling short of stated objectives. Similarly, 60% disapprove of US military strikes, compared to just 35% who support them.

Younger voters are particularly sceptical. Surveys indicate that a majority of Americans aged 18 to 29 oppose the war, citing fears of prolonged instability and economic fallout. This demographic, which played a role in Trump’s 2024 electoral coalition, could prove decisive in upcoming midterm elections.

Meanwhile, key swing constituencies are showing signs of drift. Analysts point to declining support among independents and certain minority groups, including Hispanic voters who had previously shifted toward Trump. As Trey Hood of the University of Georgia noted, the war is “contributing to issues that were already in play,” amplifying pre-existing economic anxieties.

Midterms loom amid uncertainty

The political stakes are high. The November 3 midterm elections are widely seen as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, with control of Congress hanging in the balance. A strong Republican performance would give the administration greater freedom to pursue its agenda, while losses could usher in legislative gridlock and intensified oversight.



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For now, Trump’s strategy appears to hinge on maintaining enthusiasm among his base while betting that broader discontent does not consolidate into a decisive electoral shift. However, historical patterns suggest that prolonged military engagements, especially those accompanied by rising economic costs, tend to erode presidential approval over time.

The trajectory of the Iran conflict will be critical. If it remains limited and short-lived, Trump may retain his political footing. But if the war drags on and economic pressures deepen, the gap between loyal supporters and the wider electorate could become harder to bridge.

For now, Trump’s base is holding the line. The question is whether that will be enough.