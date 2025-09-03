Trump claims US is so powerful 'everything in the world would die' without it

In yet another display of his signature grandoise posturing, US President Donald Trump has now said that without the United States, everything in the world would die.

Speaking to reporters as he announced the move of the US Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, Trump was waxing eloquent on how tariffs is such a "magical negotiating tool", claiming that tariffs not only boosted the US economy but also helped him “settle seven wars”.

War settler

Defending his tariff policy, he even termed it as the ultimate ‘war settler’ while claiming it hands Washington a ‘great negotiation ability’.

Hitting out at the Biden administration, he then added that "without the United States, everything in the world would die".

"It’s true. It’s so powerful. It’s so big. And I made it really big in the first four years. Then it started to degenerate with what this Biden administration did. But we’ve built it up to a level that I never thought we could be at this quickly. We’re the hottest. We’re the best. We’re the best financially," Trump said.

Negotiating ability

Further, he added, the money coming in is so big because of tariffs and other things, but because of tariffs. Tariff gets us even those other things. Plus, it makes us great negotiators. I settled seven wars, numerous of those wars were because of trade. And numerous of the trade deals that I made were because of tariffs. It gives you a great negotiating ability,” the US President declared.

Tariffs on India

Trump too defended the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, arguing that trade relations between the two countries had long been skewed in India's favour. However, despite the tariffs, the New Delhi was "getting along well" with the US.

Replying to queries whether he would reconsider tariffs on India, Trump claimed that New Delhi had been charging the US some of the highest tariffs in the world, resulting in a lopsided trade dynamic that disadvantaged US businesses.