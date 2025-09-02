Trump aide calls SCO meet ‘largely performative’, says US-India can iron out differences

Soon after US President Donald Trump claimed that India has offered to cut its tariffs to zero, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exuded confidence that both countries can resolve the ongoing strain between them over the steep US tariffs.

Bessent, however, didn’t hesitate to slam New Delhi for buying Russian oil, and like most Trump aides, claimed fuelled Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Modi-Putin-Xi bonhomie

Bessent’s comment came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin.

The visible camaraderie between the three leaders was splashed across social media platforms, leaving no doubt about India’s intention to continue its trade ties with Russia, despite Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.

India’s values closer to US’s than Russia’s: Bessent

Bessent, however, sought to downplay the relationship and said the values of India as a democracy are closer to the US and China than to Russia.

“That is a longstanding meeting, it’s called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I think it’s largely performative,” he told Fox News in an interview.

“I think at the end of the day, India is the most populous democracy in the world. Their values are much closer to ours and to China’s than to Russia’s,” he added.

He asserted that the US and India share a strong foundation and can iron out any differences. “Two great countries will get this solved.”

Criticism over buying Russian oil

Bessent, however, slammed India for buying Russian crude, while claiming that it helped Putin to fund the war in Ukraine.

“But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” he was quoted as saying.

He also cited slow progress in trade talks as a major reason behind the Trump administration’s decision to raise tariffs on India.

Trump’s ‘zero tariff’ claim

Earlier on Monday, Trump claimed that India has now "offered" to cut its tariffs to nothing, “but it's getting late”, as he said that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia and very little from the US.

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He added that India sells to the US, its biggest “client”, “massive" amounts of goods, “but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades."

“The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” he said.

“It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” Trump said in the post.

US embassy’s surprise post

Trump’s comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Putin and Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Soon after photos of the meeting circulated on news sites and social media, the US embassy in a surprise social media post said that

India-US partnership continues to reach new heights.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward," the US embassy here said in the post.

"From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople," it said.

With the post, the embassy also attached a photo of Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with a message from him.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.

Trump’s tariffs

The Trump administration has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

Prime Minister Modi has asserted he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it".