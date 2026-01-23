Trump withdraws Canada’s invite to Board of Peace after Carney's rebuttal

US President Donald Trump, in a tit-for-tat move, withdrew the invitation to Canada to join the Board of Peace within hours after the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney refuted his claim made at the World Economic Forum that "Canada lives because of the United States."

The Republican leader announced the decision in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (January 22) in a post on Truth Social.

“Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” stated Trump.

According to an AFP report quoting sources, Canada has decided not to pay to join the Board of Peace, although PM Carney had indicated that wit ould accept an invitation to join the board.

Carney’s on rupture" in the US-led global order

Carney's apparent rebuttal to Trump’s claim about ‘Canada living because of the US’ came after his remarks at the World Economic Forum elites in Davos, Switzerland, where he made a frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led, rules-based global order.

The Canadian PM in the speech on Tuesday further stated that “middle powers” like Canada, which had achieved prosperity through the era of an "American hegemon", should realise that a new reality had set in, and that "compliance" would not shelter them from major power aggression.

Trump’s ‘wasn't so grateful’ jab

His remarks did not go down well with President Trump, who shot back a day after stating, "I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful.”

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” he added.

In remarks delivered on Thursday and directed at a domestic audience, Carney argued that Canada should position itself as an example at a time of what he described as global “democratic decline.”

“Canada can't solve all the world's problems, but we can show that another way is possible, that the arc of history isn't destined to be warped towards authoritarianism and exclusion,” the prime minister said.

Carney, who has openly criticised Trump since the U.S. president took office nine months ago, leads a country whose economy remains closely tied to the United States. More than three-quarters of Canadian exports are destined for its southern neighbour.

Trump’s tariffs and Canada

Major Canadian industries, including autos, aluminium, and steel, have borne the brunt of Trump’s global sectoral tariffs. The impact, however, has been softened by the president’s continued observance of the existing North American free trade agreement.

Talks on revising that pact are expected to begin early this year. Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States does not need access to Canadian goods, a position that would carry far-reaching consequences for Canada.

The U.S. president has also repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada. Earlier this week, he shared a social media image depicting a map in which Canada, along with Greenland and Venezuela, was overlaid with the American flag.

‘Canada harboured no illusions’

Speaking on Thursday, Carney said Canada harboured no “illusions” about the fragile state of international relations.

“The world is more divided. Former alliances are being redefined and, in some cases, broken.”

Referring to plans to increase defence spending, Carney said “we must defend our sovereignty (and) secure our borders.”

Canada, he added, carries a responsibility “to be a beacon, an example to a world that's at sea.”