Trump warns US could face ‘Third World status’ if SC strikes down tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Monday (November 3) said that the upcoming case in the Supreme Court on tariffs will be one of the most significant in the history of the country, warning that if his government loses the case, then they would be reduced to “almost Third World status.” The US Supreme Court will hear the case on November 5.

‘Without tariffs US will be defenceless’

Describing the case as “one of the most important in the History of the Country,” Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that if the President is not allowed to use tariffs, then the US would be at a severe disadvantage against all the countries, especially the “Majors”. “In a true sense, we would be defenceless!” he added.

Trump argued that tariffs in the last nine months have brought the US “Great Wealth and National Security” with the stock market hitting an all-time high during his current tenure in office, adding that there has been “virtually No Inflation” in the country and national security has been “second to none.”

‘Tariffs key to China deal’

The US President claimed that the tariffs gave the US major leverage in negotiating trade deals with China and other countries, adding that without the tariffs, his country would be defenceless.

“Our recent successful negotiation with China, and many others, put us in a strong position only because we had Tariffs with which to negotiate fair and sustainable Deals. If a President was not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenceless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation,” he said.

Swipe at critics

Taking a swipe at his detractors, the Republican leader said that the only countries that took unfair advantage of the US in trade and Democrats are criticising the tariffs.

“The only people fighting us are Foreign Countries who for years have taken advantage of us, those who hate our Country and the Democrats, because our numbers are insurmountably good,” said Trump.

‘Won’t be going to court’

The US President also said that he will not be going to the court on Wednesday as he does not “want to distract from the importance of this Decision."

“It will be, in my opinion, one of the most important and consequential Decisions ever made by the United States Supreme Court. If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status-Pray to God that that doesn't happen!” added Trump.