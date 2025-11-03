'China won’t invade Taiwan while I am President', says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that China would not invade Taiwan as long as he is in office, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is well aware of the consequences of any such action. However, President Trump refused to divulge further information on whether the US military would defend the island, which China considers one of its provinces.

‘Not when I am in office’: Trump

Trump, in an extract to interview with CBS News, also said that Xi and his aides have openly said that they would not take the military route to Taiwan as long as he is the US President, adding that Xi never mentioned Taiwan during their recent meeting after a gap of six years.

“You will find out if it happens. And he understands the answer to that. He never brought up the subject. People were a little surprised at that. But never brought it up because he understands it and he understands it very well,” said Trump.

‘Can’t give way my secrets’

“I can’t give away my secrets. I don’t want to be one of those guys telling you exactly what is going to happen if something happens. The other side knows. But I am not somebody who tells you everything because you are asking me a question,” he added.

The US President also said that China understands what will happen if it invades Taiwan.

“But they understand what is going to happen. He and his people have openly said that “we will never do anything while President Trump is President” because they know the consequences,” he added.

US’ stand on Taiwan

US officials have long been concerned about the possibility of China using military force against Taiwan, the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed US relations with the island, does not require the US to step in militarily if China invades, but makes it American policy to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status by Beijing.

Chinese embassy yet to react

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House also did not provide further details about when Xi or Chinese officials had conveyed to Trump that military action on Taiwan was off the table for the duration of the Republican's presidency.

(With agency inputs)