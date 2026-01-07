US tells Venezuela to cut ties with China, Russia, Iran to sell oil

The Trump administration has asked the Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez that the country must “kick out” China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, and sever economic ties with them to keep exporting crude oil.

According to a report in ABC News quoting sources, the interim regime in Venezuela has also been told that it must exclusively partner with the US on oil production and favour Washington when selling crude oil.

“First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties… Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the U.S. on oil production and favour America when selling heavy crude oil,” stated the report, quoting a source.

‘Venezuela has no oil tankers available’

The report further stated that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told lawmakers during a private briefing that the US can coax Venezuela to accept its conditions on oil trade, as its existing oil tankers are full.

Rubio further stated that Venezuela will become “financially insolvent” or unable to pay debts within a few weeks if it’s unable to sell crude oil.

‘No troop deployment required’

However, the Trump administration thinks that it would not require the deployment of US troops to make Venezuela abide by the conditions laid by the While House.

"The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana," Wicker said. "And until they start moving-we hope to the open market-there are no more tankers to fill, because they're totally full,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.

Wicker further stated that Venezuela does not have any more tankers left to transport additional oil.

"The information I have is that Venezuela cannot pump any more crude oil because there's no place to put it, and there's no place to send it. The tankers are full and waiting to move to an appropriate place, hopefully to be sold on the open market, other than to be given free to China,” he added.

What White House said

The White House did not refute the report stating that Trump was keen on getting maximum leverage with the interim Venezuelan regime.

"The President is speaking about exerting maximum leverage with the remaining elements in Venezuela and ensuring they cooperate with the United States by halting illegal migration, stopping drug flows, revitalising oil infrastructure, and doing what is right for the Venezuelan people," said an administration official.