Trump says US to launch land operations against drug cartels, warns Mexico

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration will soon launch land-based operations against drug cartels, adding that these criminal activities were ruining Mexico, as he warned that the country better get its act together in cracking down on drug traffickers. His remarks come days after the US forces, in a sudden operation in Venezuela, captured its President Nicolas Madu,ro accusing him of “narco-terrorism”.

‘Drug curtails ruining Mexico’

"We've knocked out 97 per cent of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land, with regard to the cartels," Trump told Fox News on Thursday (January 9).

He said that "The cartels are running Mexico," adding, "It's very, very sad to watch and see what's happened to that country."

Earlier, the Republican leader had suggested that the US might provide military assistance to Mexico to curb drug curtails warning that "Mexico has to get their act together."

Mexican President rejects US intervention

Trump’s remarks drew a sharp rebuttal from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who rejected any kind of foreign intervention, reported The Hill.

"We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. The history of Latin America is clear and compelling: intervention has never brought democracy, never generated well-being, nor lasting stability,” said Sheinbaum.

Asserting that political futures must be shaped internally, she further stated, "Only the people can build their own future, decide their path, exercise sovereignty over their natural resources, and freely define their form of government."

She pointed out that international law "unequivocally" establishes "respect for the sovereignty of states, their territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination,” adding "Therefore, we state clearly that, for Mexico, and so it must be for all Mexicans: the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples are not optional or negotiable, they are fundamental principles of international law and must always be respected without exception."

‘Cooperation, but no subordination’

"Mexico cooperates with the United States, including for humanitarian reasons, to prevent fentanyl and other drugs from reaching its population, particularly young people." She added, "As we've said before: we don't want fentanyl, or any drug, to reach any young person, not in the United States, not in Mexico, not anywhere else in the world. We are acting responsibly and decisively, stated the Mexican President as quoted by ANI.

“Similarly, we have pointed out that groups that distribute drugs and launder money in both Mexico and the United States must be firmly combated." Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico's stance against external pressure, saying, "Finally, it is necessary to reaffirm that in Mexico the people rule and that we are a free, independent and sovereign country." She added, "Cooperation, yes; subordination and intervention, no."

What JD Vance said

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday echoed Trump, stating that his country would soon start cracking down on drug cartels on land.

"One of the ways that you establish peace in your own hemisphere is to make it clear that the United States is going to be respected, that the United States is willing to take power away from criminal cartel organisations and give it to legitimate governments,” stated Vance.