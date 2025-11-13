Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in landmark visit

US President Donald Trump recently hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda commander, at the White House. The unprecedented diplomatic development witnessed the first official visit by a Syrian leader since the war-ravaged country’s independence from France in 1946.

The meeting between Trump and Ahmed al-Sharaa, which took place on Monday (November 10), assumes significance as the Syrian President was once declared a terrorist by the US and put a $10 million bounty on him.

During the meeting, Trump shared a light-hearted banter with his Syrian counterpart. Trump presented Ahmed al-Sharaa with a bottle of perfume. After spraying it on him, the US President said, "It's the best fragrance... And the other one is for your wife," reported NDTV.

‘How many wives’

Then came Trump’s quip about the marital life of the Syrian President as he asked, "How many wives?". To this, Ahmed al-Sharaa replies “one”. "You never know!" quips the US President, who in the recent past has made headlines with tariff threats rather than light-hearted exchanges.

Al-Sharaa said that he had brought a set of symbolic gifts, including replicas of ancient Syrian artefacts that he described as representing the first alphabet, the first stamp, the first musical note, and the first customs tariff in history.

Trump on Al-Sharaa’s past

Trump acknowledged Al-Sharaa’s turbulent personal and political background, remarking that everyone has endured difficulties but that Al-Sharaa’s past had been particularly rough. He added that such experiences can, in his view, shape a person’s ability to lead.

Al-Sharaa, 43, rose to power last year when his Islamist forces rapidly overthrew former president Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive that concluded on December 8. His ascent marked a dramatic shift in Syria’s political landscape, bringing an end to Assad’s long-standing rule.

What Al-Sharaa’s sought from US

During his meeting with Trump, Al-Sharaa concentrated on one of his main objectives: securing a permanent repeal of U.S. sanctions imposed in response to widespread allegations of human rights abuses committed by Assad’s government and security forces.

While Trump has already issued a temporary waiver of the Caesar Act sanctions, Al-Sharaa is seeking a long-term solution. Achieving a full, permanent repeal, however, would require action from Congress, making it a central issue in his diplomatic engagement.