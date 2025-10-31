American dream stolen, claims US labour dept's new ad targeting Indian H-1B workers

The US department of labour has released a new advertisement accusing companies of exploiting the H-1B visa programme and replacing young American workers with foreign employees, directly highlighting India as the principal beneficiary of the system.

The advertisement blames foreign workers, especially from India, for taking American jobs.

New advert

In a post on X, the labour department ad said, “Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa.”

The post further read, “Under the leadership of the President of the United States and Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse and recapturing the American Dream for the American people.”

The campaign coincides with the launch of "Project Firewall", a labour department initiative rolled out in September 2025 to audit H-1B visa compliance.

The programme aims to prevent corporations from replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign professionals in technology and engineering roles.

'American dream stolen'

The 51-second video accompanying the post contrasts nostalgic 1950s footage of the American Dream, suburban homes, factory floors, and smiling families, with stark modern statistics.

It claims that 72 per cent of H-1B visa approvals go to Indians and credits US President Trump and labour secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer for prioritising US hiring.

The narration says, “For generations, we’ve told Americans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve the American Dream. But many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them.”

It continues, “Their jobs were replaced by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed companies to abuse the H-1B visa. But now, US President Trump is delivering a new opportunity for young Americans.”

'America first' agenda

The video ends with the tagline, “Through Project Firewall, we’re taking action to hold companies accountable for H-1B abuse and ensure they prioritise Americans in the hiring process, recapturing the American Dream for the American people.”

The new advertisement is the latest sign that the Trump administration is reviving his “America First” jobs agenda, with a renewed emphasis on domestic hiring, visa scrutiny, and labour market nationalism.

Officials say Project Firewall will involve extensive audits of companies suspected of using H-1B visas to undercut wages or displace American employees.