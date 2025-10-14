Trump slams Time magazine cover for making him look bald

US President Donald Trump has slammed the Time magazine for making him look almost bald in a cover photo that accompanied a story on his Gaza peace deal dubbing it as the “Worst of All Time”.

‘Disappeared my hair’

The mercurial US President, despite describing the article as a “relatively good story” on him, said that the photo was “Really weird” as it had almost "disappeared" his hair.

Trump also said that in the photo, it seems that “something was floating” above his head adding that it looked like a crown but a very small one.

‘Super bad picture’

Expressing his dislike for being photographed from “underneath angles”, Trump described the photo as a “super bad picture” which deserves to be called out. He wondered what the Time magazine was doing and why.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They "disappeared" my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” stated Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” he added.

What Trump’s photo shows

The Time magazine cover, unveiled on Monday came with the headline “His triumph.” It features a photo of Trump, gazing up with bright sunlight in the background.

According to a report in the Politico, the related issue of the Time magazine marks its acknowledgment of what it called “a signature achievement of Trump’s second term” and a “strategic turning point” for the Middle East.

The backdrop

Trump’s remarks came hours after he completed visits to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Sharm el-Sheikh where delivered a speech following the signing of the Gaza peace deal, a proposal he personally pushed and supervised.

The agreement formally concluded about two years of fighting that began after the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. Trump’s Middle East diplomacy has drawn both criticism and praise.

He also maintains a long, complicated relationship with Time magazine, which has frequently put him on its cover, at times in unflattering ways, while also naming him Person of the Year on two occasions.