Meloni goes viral after Trump’s ‘beautiful’ remark, Erdogan’s smoking advice

Italian President Giorgia Meloni has taken the internet by storm while attending the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday (October 13) so much so that “Meloni” is trending on Google. But it was not due to her own actions or words that Meloni became viral. It was due to her somewhat awkward interaction with US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meloni found sudden online popularity.

Trump’s “beautiful” compliment to Meloni

Trump during his speech at Sharm El-Sheikh started complimenting Meloni over her “beauty” and asked her whether she was offended by his compliment. Trump, suddenly turned towards Meloni, who was standing behind him along with other world leaders and addressed Meloni saying whether she minds being called “beautiful”.

Meloni initially seemed to be a bit taken aback by Trump’s sudden compliment, but then started smiling casually as the US President spoke to her. Trump said that in the US ,calling a woman “beautiful” may end one’s political caree,r adding that he was willing to take the risk to compliment Meloni.

‘Beautiful young woman’: Trump to Meloni

"We have a woman, a young woman who...I'm not allowed to say it because it's usually the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," said Trump as quoted by NDTV.

"But I'll take my chances," Trump said. Then he turned around to face Meloni and continued “"There she is, you don't mind being called beautiful, right? Cause you are. Thank you very much for coming, appreciate it.”

Erdogan on Meloni’s smoking

Meloni’s Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoga,n also played a key role in making her an internet sensation by advising her to quit smoking. Erdogan who has vowed to make Turkey “Smoke-Free” with his government currently working on a 2024-2028 action plan to raise public awareness on the health hazards of smoking and to protect the youth from tobacco smoking, told Meloni “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was standing next to the two leaders, decided to join in and quippe,d “It's impossible!".

Meloni’s response

Meloni, however, said that quitting smoking might make her less sociable, adding "I know, I know. I don't want to kill somebody.”

Earlier, the Italian President, in a book based on a series of her interview,s has said that smoking helped her bond better with global leaders, including Tunisian President Kais Saied.