Trump says birthright citizenship meant for ‘babies of slaves’ ahead of US SC hearing

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on April 1 against his executive order restricting birthright citizenship in the country, US President Donald Trump has said that the constitutional provision for birthright citizenship was meant for "BABIES OF SLAVES" and not for rich foreigners seeking to get US citizenship through payment.

“Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America. It is about the BABIES OF SLAVES! We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion,” stated Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Refers to US Civil War

Referring to the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868, from which birthright citizenship was ratified in the US, the Republican leader further stated that it dates back to the end of the Civil War.

Also Read: Trump says birthright citizenship meant only for children of slaves

“We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion. Look at the dates of this long ago legislation - THE EXACT END OF THE CIVIL WAR! The World is getting rich selling citizenships to our Country, while at the same time laughing at how STUPID our U.S. Court System has become (TARIFFS!). “Dumb Judges and Justices will not a great Country make!” added Trump.

The comments come as the US Supreme Court is set to take up oral arguments on April 1 in Trump vs. Barbara, a case centered on the administration’s order narrowing birthright citizenship.

Historical basis of citizenship

The Civil War concluded in 1865, and three years later, the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, establishing citizenship protections in the post-war period. It effectively overturned the 1857 Dred Scott decision, where the court had held that the Constitution did not grant citizenship to people of African descent.

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"All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside,” states the amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

Executive order and rollout

Back in January 2025, on his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order ending automatic recognition of citizenship for children born in the US to parents living in the country unlawfully or on temporary visas.

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The measure was not applied retroactively and was scheduled to come into force on February 19, 2025. The administration’s position has been that individuals in the country without legal status, or those present on temporary visas, are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.

It has also argued that the Fourteenth Amendment, passed in the aftermath of the Civil War, was intended to secure rights for formerly enslaved people, and does not extend to children born to undocumented migrants or short-term visitors.