US-Russia peace talks: Trump betrays Ukranian hopes

In this episode of Worldly-Wise, The Federal's Managing Editor, KS Dakshina Murthy, speaks about the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The discussion delves into the larger geopolitical dynamics, questioning whether this conflict was ever truly about Ukraine or if it was merely a pawn in a power struggle between a superpower and an ex-superpower. With the US shifting its stance under Donald Trump and Zelenskyy facing increasing pressure, the conversation explores the broader implications of this diplomatic manoeuvring on global politics.

The war, which started with Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, was never just about Ukraine. Beneath the surface, it was a larger battle between the United States and Russia. Ukraine, caught between two global powers, now faces the bitter truth of its geopolitical pawn status.

A war of superpowers

The mainstream narrative suggests that the war was sparked by Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, which Putin deemed a security threat. However, it was the US’s insistence on Ukraine joining NATO that escalated tensions. Now, three years later, Trump is walking away from a conflict the US fuelled, leaving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stranded.

Ironically, Trump blames Zelenskyy for provoking Russia, though the real instigators were former President Joe Biden and the Western push to expand NATO eastward. Despite repeated warnings from Russia, Biden continued to advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership, forcing Moscow’s hand.

America’s history of betrayals

Trump’s approach to the Ukraine war follows a familiar US pattern: intervention followed by abandonment. The Afghan withdrawal in 2021 left the country in the hands of the Taliban after 20 years of occupation. Similarly, the 2003 Iraq invasion led to Saddam Hussein’s removal, only to leave Iraq in chaos, breeding violent extremism.

History shows that the US acts only in its own interests. As peace talks progress, the question arises: Who will be held accountable for Ukraine’s devastation? Thousands of Ukrainians have died, cities lie in ruins, and millions are displaced - all for an alliance that never materialised.

Future of Ukraine’s lost territories

Beyond human and economic losses, Ukraine has ceded large territories to Russian control. Regions like Donbas are now firmly under Moscow’s grip, and Putin has made it clear he has no intention of returning them.

Yet, rather than pressuring Russia, Trump appears to be forcing Zelenskyy into a peace deal that would accept Ukraine’s territorial losses. While the US pivots away, Ukraine is left scrambling to secure its future.

Europe’s role: Silent spectators again?

Once again, Europe finds itself irrelevant in the grand scheme of American foreign policy. Trump’s disregard for long-standing alliances has rendered European nations powerless, forcing them to follow Washington’s lead.

The European Union may object to being excluded from US-Russia negotiations, but history suggests they will ultimately comply. Since World War II, Europe has rarely opposed American military actions, whether in Iraq, Afghanistan, or elsewhere.

America’s pattern of dismissing allies

Europe’s inability to challenge the US is not new. In 2003, France and Germany opposed the Iraq invasion, but the US ignored their objections and proceeded. In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal despite European protests. Now, in 2025, history repeats itself with Ukraine.

Trump’s business-like approach to foreign policy ensures that European resistance is futile. The US acts independently, confident that its allies will eventually fall in line.

Ukraine’s lost opportunity for peace

Looking back, Zelenskyy may regret not seizing the opportunity earlier for peace talks. In the war’s initial days, Russia and Ukraine were close to an agreement, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly dissuaded Zelenskyy from signing.

Now, with Trump prioritising US interests over Ukraine’s, Kyiv faces an uncertain future. Western promises of unconditional support have proven empty, and Ukraine may soon be forced into an unfavourable peace deal with Russia.

The reality Ukraine must face

As Trump’s negotiations take centre stage, the pattern of American geopolitical betrayals continues. Ukraine is the latest in a long list of nations left to pick up the pieces after US intervention.

For Zelenskyy, the realisation is stark: the US was never truly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty. As peace talks unfold, Kyiv must brace for the reality of negotiating with Putin on Russia’s terms.

