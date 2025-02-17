European leaders to meet over US-Russia talks on Ukraine war

European leaders will hold an emergency meeting in Paris after the Donald Trump administration announced it was going to talk to Russia on ending the protracted Ukraine war.

The proposed US-Russia dialogue has triggered concerns in Europe that the continent will be kept away from the discussions aimed at ending a conflict that will mark its third anniversary this month.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Paris meeting was a “once-in-a-generation” moment for national security.

Anxiety in Europe

President Trump and his senior officials have taken it upon themselves to end the Ukraine war, reversing the earlier Biden administration’s backing to Kyiv, and making comments that appear to favour Russia.

This has led to anxieties in Europe that Washington’s aim to quickly end the war could allow for key concessions to Russia.

Besides Starmer, the leaders of Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, and France will gather in Paris. The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission as well as the Secretary General of NATO will also attend.

Zelenskyy’s warning

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Starmer said he was “ready and willing” to deploy British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, if necessary.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are flying to Saudi Arabia for preliminary talks on Ukraine.

On Sunday (February 16), Trump said the Ukrainians would be part of the negotiations after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned he would “never accept” any decision between the US and Russia about his country.

Rubio on Ukraine talks

Rubio framed the talks with Russia as the first steps of a process to determine whether Russia is serious about ending its war in Ukraine. He has indicated that both Ukraine and Europe would be involved in the talks if they progress in the right direction.