Trump rules out move against Putin, cites ‘great relationship’

Contrary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s oblique suggestion that the US should capture his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the same way it captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump has said that such a step is not necessary.

Reaffirming his cordial relationship with Putin, the Republican leader said that he was very disappointed with his Russian counterpart.

‘Expected to stop Russia-Ukraine war easily’

Trump further stated that he was of the opinion that the Russia-Ukraine war would be among the eight wars he claims to have solved, adding that he even expected it to be an easier conflict to resolve.

Also Read: Trump: ‘I solved India-Pak conflict, no one in history more deserving of Nobel Peace Prize’

"I don't think it's going to be necessary. I think we're going to have a…and always had…a great relationship with him. I am very disappointed. I settled eight wars. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones," said Trump during a meeting with the US' top oil and gas executives, as quoted by NDTV.

’31,000 lost their lives last month’

Ruing the loss of lives in the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said that last month as many as 31,000 people lost their lives in the war, mostly Russian soldiers. However, he also claimed that the Russian economy was in rough waters, adding that he was hopeful of resolving the conflict soon.

"Last month, they lost 31,000 people. Many of them were Russian soldiers. The Russian economy is doing poorly. I think we are going to end up getting it settled. I wish we could have done it quicker because a lot of people are dying, mostly soldiers," said Trump.

What Zelenskyy had said

Earlier, hours after Trump announced the capture of Maduro, Zelenskyy made an oblique reference to the Russian President, suggesting that Washington knew what steps to take next. Speaking at a news conference when asked about Maduro’s capture, Zelenskyy said, “What can I say here? If this can be done to dictators, like that, then the United States of America know what they should do next.” The remark was seen as an indirect reference to Putin.

Also Read: Trump on India's Russian oil purchases: 'Modi knew I wasn't happy'

The Russian Foreign Ministry had urged the US to release Maduro and his wife, describing them as the “legitimately elected leaders” of Venezuela. “In view of the confirmed reports about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse being in the United States, we strongly urge the US leadership to reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse,” it said in a post on X, calling for dialogue to resolve issues.

Maduro and his wife were captured in Caracas and flown out during a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. Trump said they have been indicted on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” and will face trial.