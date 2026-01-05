Trump on India's Russian oil purchases: 'Modi knew I wasn't happy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew “I was not happy” with India purchasing Russian oil and Washington could raise tariffs on New Delhi “very quickly”, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (January 4).

Calling Modi “a very good man”, Trump made the remarks on tariffs while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington DC from Florida.

"They (India) wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them," Trump said.

Bill seeks to impose 500 per cent levies

His remarks came after US Senator Lindsey Graham, accompanying him on Air Force One, said that the tariffs imposed on India by Trump are the "chief reason" New Delhi is now buying substantially less Russian oil.

Graham spoke about his tariff Bill that seeks to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries buying Russian oil.

He said that to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pressure must be put on Russian President Vladimir Putin's customers.

Trump said that the sanctions are hurting Russia very badly and then mentioned India.

Graham then said that the US put a 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil.

“I was at the Indian Ambassador's house about a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about was how they are buying less Russian oil," Graham said.

India's oil imports

He added that the Indian envoy conveyed to him, "Would you tell the President to relieve the tariff?" There were no immediate comments from Indian officials on Graham's claim.

Kwatra last month hosted some US Senators, including Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin at India House, the official residence of the Ambassador of India in Washington, DC.

Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, the highest in the world, including 25 per cent for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

India buys about 88 per cent of its crude oil, which is converted into fuels like petrol and diesel, from overseas.

