Trump says denial of Nobel Peace Prize would be 'big insult' to US after 'ending 7 wars'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 30) said that it would be an insult to his country if he did not get the Nobel Peace Prize even after playing a crucial role in ending seven global conflicts.

Addressing several top US military generals in Quantico, Trump said that he was hopeful that his 20-point peace plan would put an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and usher in peace in the war-ravaged region. The US President said that if it works out, the tally of global conflicts resolved by him will go up to eight.

‘Eight wars in eight months’

However, President Trump was not as optimistic regarding his chances of actually being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, as he said that the prestigious award will most likely go to someone who did not do a “damn thing”.

“If this works out, we’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That’s pretty good. Nobody’s ever done that. Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not,” said Trump as quoted by The Hill.

Also Read: Trump warns Hamas to accept Gaza peace plan within '3-4 days' or face 'sad end'

‘Some writer will get it’

Trump also said that the prize will most likely go to some writer for his or her book on what it took to solve the war.

“They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars. The Nobel Prize will go to a writer,” added Trump.

The US President said that he does not long for the Nobel Peace Prize but wants his country to get it.

“No, but let’s see what happens, but it will be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don’t want it. I want the country to get it. And it should get it because there’s never been anything like it,” he added.

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu say they've agreed on plan to end Gaza war

20-point peace plan for Gaza

Trump’s remarks come days after he came out with a 20-point peace plan for Gaza that has already been accepted by Israel, and according to Trump, several other Arab and Muslim countries have accepted it. The US President issued an ultimatum to Hamas, giving them “3 to 4 days” to accept the proposal, adding that if they did not, then it would be a “very sad end” for them.