Trump warns Hamas to accept Gaza peace plan within '3-4 days' or face 'sad end'

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying that it has three to four days to respond to his 20-point peace proposal to end the war in Gaza, adding that if it does not accept, then it is going to be a very sad end for the militant group.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday (September 30), Trump also said that all the Arab and Muslim countries, along with Israel, have accepted his peace proposal, and everyone was waiting for Hamas.

“We will wait for three to four days. We will see how it is. All of the Arab countries are signed up, and the Muslim countries are signed up. Israel is all signed up. We are just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, then it’s going to be a very sad end,” said Trump.

Hamas starts consultations

Reacting to Trump’s proposal, Hamas on Tuesday said that it will discuss Trump’s peace plan with Gaza within the group and with other Palestinian factions before responding.

According to an AFP report, the militant group, quoting a Palestinian source, Hamas has initiated a series of talks within its political and military leadership both inside Palestine and abroad.”

"The discussions could take several days due to the complexities,” added the report, quoting the source.

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu say they've agreed on plan to end Gaza war

Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza peace

The development comes a day after President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.

Trump, in his 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory, has proposed to set up a temporary governing board that would be headed by himself and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

As per the peace proposal, Palestinians will not have to leave Gaza, and the US President has said that the war should end immediately if both sides accept the proposal. As per the plan, Hamas has to release the remaining hostages within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.

Also Read: ‘All are on board for something special’: Trump, ahead of key talks with Netanyahu

‘If Hamas refuses, US will back Israel’

Trump, in another warning to Hamas, said that Israel will have the full support of the US if Hamas refuses to accept the peace proposal.

“I think we are beyond very close,” Trump said at the start of a news conference with Netanyahu, where he detailed the plan.

However, Netanyahu gave ample indications that Israel’s military offensive in Gaza will intensify if Hamas turns down the peace proposals.

“We're not quite finished. We have to get Hamas.” “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," Netanyahu said. “This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done,” he added.

(With agency inputs)