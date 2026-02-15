Trump open to meeting Ayatollah Khamenei, says Marco Rubio amid strained relations

President Donald Trump is open to striking a deal with Iran and would even be willing to meet with the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview.

Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio said that Trump is “willing to meet anybody”. He added that if the Ayatollah asked to meet Trump, that meeting would happen.

Direct engagement

Rubio emphasised that the administration views direct engagement as a way to address global challenges.

"Nation states need to interact with one another - I serve under a president that's willing to meet with anybody," he said in the interview.

He pointed out that he is pretty confident that if the Ayatollah said he wanted to meet with President Trump tomorrow, the president would meet him. It is not because he agrees with the Ayatollah, but because he thinks that's the way one solves problems in the world, Trump added.

Further, Rubio described President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, as an effort to deter Iran from taking actions that could escalate into a broader conflict. He declined to comment on whether the United States was losing patience with the Iranian government.

Military pressure

On Feburary 13, Trump had announced that a second US aircraft carrier group would soon be deployed to the Middle East, increasing military pressure on Iran, even as negotiations over its nuclear programme continue. Speaking to reporters, Trump confirmed that the USS Gerald R Ford would be reassigned from the Caribbean to the region, saying it would depart “very shortly.”

He added that the move was intended as a precaution in case talks with Iran fail, noting, “In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen following Iran’s crackdown on protesters last month. The US had previously warned of serious consequences if Tehran does not reach an agreement on its nuclear programme.

Under the new orders, the USS Gerald R Ford strike group will join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf.