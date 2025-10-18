Trump may meet Kim Jong Un during Asia tour, says report

The Trump administration officials have held discussions on the prospect of setting up a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the President’s visits to Asia next month, although nothing has been finalised.

According to a CNN report, the officials are yet to do any “serious logistical planning” for arranging such a visit. The report, quoting sources, further stated that there has not been any communication between Washington and Pyongyang like President Trump had during his first term.

Trump not averse to meeting Kim

Even though the White House has been more focused on arranging a meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, amid increasing trade tensions between the US and China, the President himself has expressed willingness to meet the North Korean leader.

Consequently, stated the CNN report, US officials have left the door open for a meeting between the two leaders during Trump's trip to Asia.

The report further stated that Trump’s willingness to meet Kim came to the fore when he hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House in August.

During the meeting, Lee reportedly invited Trump to attend the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers in South Korea, adding that the event could provide him with an opportunity to meet Kim.

Trump told Lee that he would look into it. “I will do that, and we’ll have talks. He’d like to meet with me. We look forward to meeting with him, and we’ll make relations better,” said Trump as quoted by CNN.

What Kim said

Kim also has reportedly not been averse to meeting Trump and made it clear during a speech before the North Korean parliament last month.

“Personally, I still have good memories of US President Trump. If the US drops its hollow obsession with denuclearisation and wants to pursue peaceful coexistence with North Korea based on the recognition of reality, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the US,” said Kim, reported CNN, citing North Korean state media.