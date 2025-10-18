Trump says he can ‘easily solve’ Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

US President Donald Trump has said that he was keen on resolving the ongoing military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that it would be the “number nine” in his tally after having already solved eight wars.

'Pakistan attacked Afghanistan'

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday (October 17), Trump said that he has come to know that Pakistan attacked Afghanistan, adding that the military conflict would be an “easy one” for him to solve if he had to intervene.

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars," said Trump as quoted by NDTV.

Also Read: India will not be buying oil from Russia: Trump reiterates

Reiterates claim on Indo-Pak ceasefire

President Trump also reiterated his claim of solving several wars, including the military conflict between nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan, a claim that New Delhi has consistently rejected, stating that a ceasefire deal with Pakistan was reached after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the neighbouring country reached out to his Indian counterpart seeking cessation of hostilities.

Also Read: Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to end war after meeting Zelenskyy

Sulks over not getting Nobel Peace Prize

The US President, even though repeatedly claiming that he only cared about saving lives, expressed his displeasure over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize despite having already stopped “eight wars.”

He said that whenever he stopped one war, he was told that if he stopped another one, he would be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but till now has not received the coveted award.

Also Read: Trump unveils plan for Paris-style arch to cement his legacy in Washington

‘Don’t know who got Nobel Peace Prize'

Without mentioning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, María Corina Machado, Trump said that he was not aware of who won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, adding that he does not care about such things and was only concerned about saving lives.

"I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, and talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they said, 'If you solve the next one, you're going to get the Nobel Prize.' I didn't get a Nobel Prize,” said Trump.

Also Read: ‘Eight wars resolved’, Trump now eyes ninth: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

‘Just care about saving lives’

“Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this (Pak-Afghan conflict) will be number nine," he added.

Trump also said that the US never had a President who solved even one war, adding that George W Bush started one war, but “I saved tens of millions of lives."

Also Read: Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

The backdrop

Pakistan launched fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, casting a shadow over the expected talks in Doha amid a fragile ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two sides.

The strikes followed a gun-and-bomb attack by terrorists at a military installation in North Waziristan, and just hours after Islamabad and Kabul extended their two-day ceasefire, the Dawn reported on Saturday (October 18).

(With agency inputs)