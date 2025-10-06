Trump warns Israel, Hamas to ‘move fast’ or face 'massive bloodshed'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (October 6) asked Israel and Hamas to “move fast”, warning both sides that failure to act accordingly may result in “massive bloodshed”. Trump’s warning comes ahead of the scheduled meeting between Israel and Hamas in Egypt later in the day, as the international community is hoping that the long-awaited ceasefire deal between the two sides may be achieved during the negotiations.

‘Positive discussions with Hamas’

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, further stated that “positive discussions” have been held with Hamas concerning the release of hostages and ending the war in Gaza, as well as the long-sought peace in the Middle East.

“There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” said Trump.

The US President further stated that technical teams will meet again on Monday to clarify the final details of the peace deal, adding that he has been told that the final phase is expected to be completed by this week.

Hamas partially accepts Trump’s peace plan

“The technical teams will again meet on Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old “conflict.” TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!,” stated Trump.

Earlier on Friday night, Hamas announced that it has accepted certain provisions of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, including ending the war, withdrawal of Israeli forces, release of Israeli and Palestinian captives, aid supply efforts and opposition to Palestinian expulsion from the territory. Hamas’ announcement came after Trump issued an ultimatum to the militant group to either accept his peace plan or prepare to face consequences, stating that “all hell will break loose” if they do not comply.

The US President also warned Hamas to “move quickly” or risk further devastation in Gaza. Trump also asked Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza. However, with a few hours, Israel struck Gaza again, killing six people. A day after the strike, Trump stated that Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, adding that following Hamas’ confirmation, there will be a ceasefire.

What Netanyahu said

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days,” as Israel and Hamas prepare for indirect talks in Egypt.

“My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. This is still not final; we are working on it diligently, and I hope, with the help of the Name, that in the coming days, still during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the dead alike, in one fell swoop, while the IDF remains in the depths of the Strip and in the areas controlling it,” stated Netanyahu in a post on X.

He vowed to disarm Hamas the “easy or the hard way” and also indicated that there would not be a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza as demanded by the militant group. He said that Hamas will be disarmed either diplomatically or through military action by Israel.