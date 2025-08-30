'TRUMP IS DEAD' trends on social media amid speculation over US President's health

Social media platform X was on fire on Saturday (August 30) after 'TRUMP IS DEAD' started trending wildly, fuelling widespread speculation about the future of the US President. The 79-year-old businessman-politician, who took charge for the second time in January this year, has been in the headlines in recent times not only for his controversial tariff regimes imposed on nations and quest to settle global conflicts, but also for health reasons.

Sighting of a bruise on his hand and swelling in his ankles of late has kept the public guessing, as they have always been with the health conditions of US presidents over the years.

Although the White House played the episode down, saying the president was diagnosed with the common chronic venous insufficiency, images of the hand bruise, which appeared to be covered in makeup, took social media by storm.

Vance interview fuels speculation

US Vice-President JD Vance’s interview with USA Today on Wednesday (August 27), in which he said he is ready to take over the mantle in case a “terrible tragedy” hits the US, also added fuel to the fire. Vance, though, emphasised that Trump was in “incredibly good health”.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” the 41-year-old said.

Trump is the oldest American to become the president. He eclipsed his immediate predecessor, Joe Biden, while taking office for the second term. Vance, on the other hand, is the third youngest vice-president the US has seen.

The veteran’s continued public absence has also given birth to questions. The leader has been in the thick of action in recent times with his tariff declarations and repeated quests to settle the war in Ukraine, including his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

However, the US president has not been completely out of touch since he was seen on Truth Social regularly till Friday (August 29), posting in support of the tariffs and supporting views that slammed the critical views.

Netizens post funny memes

Hilarious responses came pouring in, particularly from many Indians who have been annoyed by the Trump administration’s imposing high tariff rates on the country or Washington DC cosying up to Pakistan. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff against India, the second 25 per cent of which is to penalise the country for buying oil from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Netizens posted memes at will, many of which were sarcastic over Trump’s rumoured death and his statement made in July that the "Indian economy is dead".

‘TRUMP IS DEAD’ might give his haters a temporary opportunity to rejoice, but the mercurial president’s die-hard supporters would want him to continue as he has done in the first seven months of his tenure.