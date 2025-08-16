Has Trump hinted at delaying retaliatory tariffs on India?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (August 16) said he may consider retaliatory tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil in the next two to three weeks, although he does not see the need to act immediately.

His comments came soon after concluding a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where he briefly addressed the media alongside him.

Also Read: Putin-Trump meeting: What happened or what did not happen? 10 points

Trump changes stance

"Because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that (tariffs)," Trump reportedly told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview following the talks.

"Now, I may have to think about it in two or three weeks, but we don’t have to deal with that right now. I think the meeting went very well," he noted.

Trump’s remarks were in response to a question on the oil trade between India and Russia, as well as possible tariffs on China.

However, he did not clarify whether he was referring specifically to retaliatory or additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases.

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska meeting: Why it matters | Prof Swaran Singh explains

Tariffs on Russia

Last month, Trump announced he would impose secondary sanctions on countries trading with Moscow, threatening 100 per cent tariffs on Russia unless it agreed within 50 days to a deal to end the Ukraine war.

"We’re very unhappy with them, and we’ll impose very severe tariffs if there’s no deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100 per cent, you’d call them secondary tariffs," he had warned.

In a Fox News interview ahead of the Alaska summit, Trump said Moscow had "lost an oil client — India," adding that secondary sanctions, if imposed, would be “devastating” for Russia. "If I have to do it, I’ll do it. Maybe I won’t have to," he remarked.

Also Read: Putin-Trump Alaska talks end in a whimper

'Recalcitrant' India

Trump had earlier announced 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India, later doubling them over New Delhi’s continued Russian oil imports. Half of these tariffs have already been implemented, with the remainder scheduled to take effect on August 27.

His latest comments follow warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said Washington could raise secondary tariffs on India if "things don’t go well" in Trump’s meeting with Putin.

Bessent previously criticised India for being "a bit recalcitrant" in ongoing trade talks with the US.