‘All are on board for something special’: Trump, ahead of key talks with Netanyahu

Ahead of a pivotal meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday (September 29), US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible end to the war in Gaza by stating that “all are on board for something special”.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Sunday (September 28), “We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done.”

21-point peace plan

The Trump administration proposed a 21-point plan for bringing the conflict in Gaza to an end to Muslim and Arab leaders last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We had a very good meeting concerning Gaza. It was a very successful meeting with all the big players, except for Israel. But that’s going to be next,” Trump told journalists while leaving the United Nations headquarters.

Reports in various publications in the US and Israel suggest that under the proposal, Hamas would release all 48 living and dead hostages within 48 hours, and Israel would halt its military operations in Gaza and gradually withdraw its troops from the region.

Israel would allow much more international aid to enter Gaza, and it would agree to set free Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas would agree to disarm and give up any role in governing the Palestinian territory while a transitional administration would be set up. It is said that the former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the US special envoy Steve Witkoff have been instrumental in drawing up the Gaza peace plan.

Israeli and Hamas response

Both Israel and Hamas have said they need to examine the plan before making any commitments.

A senior Israeli official said his country would make a statement only after Monday’s meeting between Netanyahu and Trump.

The official said Israel is insisting on five conditions to be met for Israel to end the war: Hamas to return all hostages, disarmament of Hamas, Gaza to be demilitarised, Israel to be in charge of security, and the establishment of an administration in Gaza that would not involve both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Israel is of the opinion that Hamas is part of the Iranian axis that is intent on the destruction of Israel, and hence insists that it will only stop the war if Hamas is eliminated.

Hamas, on the other hand, insists on a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the region, and no disarmament.