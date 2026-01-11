Israel on ‘high alert’ as Trump weighs military options amid Iran protests

Hours after US President Donald Trump signalled a possible course of action on Iran as the country grapples with its most widespread anti-government protests in years, Israel was reportedly placed on heightened alert amid the prospect of potential US involvement.

According to Reuters, citing three people who attended Israeli security meetings over the weekend, Israel is preparing for possible US action in Iran, where violent protests have left more than 100 people dead. During a phone conversation on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke about the possibility of American intervention in Iran, the source told the news agency.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump has been briefed on new military options against Iran as protests intensify within the country and spill onto streets abroad.

Also Read: Exiled Iran prince asks protesters to prepare to seize city centres as 65 killed in crackdown

The briefings came amid sharpened warnings from Washington over Tehran’s violent response to demonstrations that began late last month and have since evolved into a direct challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership.

Trump warns Iran

While Trump has reportedly not made a final decision, officials said he is seriously considering limited strikes should Iranian authorities intensify the crackdown. Options presented to him are said to include targeted action against Iran’s security services, including sites within Tehran.

The US President has repeatedly warned Iranian leaders against using lethal force. On Friday (January 8), he said Iran was “in big trouble” and emphasised that any American response would not involve ground troops. “We will be hitting them very hard where it hurts,” he told reporters, adding that he still hoped to avoid escalation.

On social media, Trump said the United States stood ready to support Iranians seeking freedom. The White House has referred queries about strike planning to those public statements. “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” Trump posted on Saturday. “The USA stands ready to help!”

Escalating protests in Iran

The protests, which erupted on 28 December over a currency crisis and rising living costs, have reportedly spread nationwide despite a near-total internet blackout. Human rights groups say at least 116 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained to date.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly shown no intention of backing down. According to the Associated Press, he has signalled a harsher crackdown in spite of repeated warnings from the United States.

Also Read: Iran’s Khamenei slams Trump, warns protesters of foreign links

Tehran further escalated its rhetoric on Saturday (10 January), when Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad reportedly warned that protesters would be treated as "enemies of God," a capital offence under Iranian law. State television said even those accused of assisting demonstrators could face charges.

Some rallies have reportedly featured chants in support of Iran’s former monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who died in 1980. His son, Reza Pahlavi, has publicly encouraged Iranians to continue protesting.

Beyond the borders

The unrest has also reportedly echoed beyond Iran’s borders. On Friday, an anti-regime protester climbed onto the balcony of Iran’s embassy in London’s Kensington district, tore down the Islamic Republic’s flag and replaced it with the pre-1979 "Lion and Sun" emblem. Videos reportedly showed a cheering crowd as the historic symbol, associated with Iran’s monarchy, was raised.

Solidarity protests have since been reported in major European cities, including Paris and Berlin. Demonstrators also reportedly gathered outside the White House in Washington, underscoring the global spotlight on Tehran’s actions.

Rubio, Netanyahu hold talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, with the two leaders discussing the situation in Iran as well as developments in Syria and Gaza. Rubio later posted that the United States “supports the brave people of Iran”.

Senior US officials reportedly noted that any military move would require careful calibration — punishing Tehran without rallying public support behind the regime or triggering retaliatory attacks on US forces and diplomatic missions in the region.

A senior US military official said commanders would want more time to consolidate positions and reinforce defences before launching any potential operation, according to an India Today report.

Also Read: Internet blackout in Iran as protests intensify after exiled prince’s call

The deliberations come just over six months after Trump authorised strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. That attack — involving B-2 bombers and submarine-launched cruise missiles — triggered Iranian missile responses and revived tentative offers to resume negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.