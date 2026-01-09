Iran’s Khamenei slams Trump, warns protesters of foreign links

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday (January 9) lashed out at US President Donald Trump, stating that the Republican leader should focus on the problems in his own country rather than passing remarks on the Islamic Republic. His remarks come days after Trump had warned Iran of consequences if it killed peaceful protesters.

Khamenei warns protesters

Khamenei issued a stern warning to the protesters, stating that Iran would not tolerate individuals acting as “mercenaries” of foreign powers, reported India Today. Urging supporters to stay united, Khamenei stated, “Dear young people, keep your readiness and your unity. A united nation will overcome any enemy.”

He alleged that the protesters were “ruining their own streets to make the president of another country happy,” in an apparent reference to Trump.

Internet shutdown in Iran

The snap speech by Khamenei shows how seriously authorities are taking the protests, which saw the Iranian government shut down the internet and telephone lines to the outside world.

Iranian protesters shouted and marched through the streets from Thursday night into Friday morning after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for demonstrations. Iranian state TV earlier alleged “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were “casualties,” without elaborating.

Warning from Tehran Prosecutor’s Office

The remarks come a day after the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those aligned with what it described as “anti-Iranian calls”, announcing that judicial cases had been initiated against several brands, stores and a limited number of well-known social media figures.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said that calls aimed at creating unrest and insecurity in various cities had been accompanied by both direct and indirect support from a small number of brands and commercial establishments, reported Iranian news agency WANA.

It said that, in response, the Tehran Prosecutor had issued orders to specialised judicial bailiffs to intensify monitoring and tracking of activity in cyberspace. The bailiffs have been directed to identify alleged violators and refer them to the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Several cases lodged

According to the statement, over the past day and night, several judicial cases have already been registered against certain brands and stores found to be linked to such activity.

The prosecutor’s office also addressed what it described as indirect support for the riots by a few prominent figures on social media. It said judicial cases had been formed against these individuals following follow-up action by the Tehran Prosecutor and reports submitted by the specialised bailiffs.

The statement added that the monitoring of cyberspace by judicial authorities would continue, and warned that deterrent measures would be taken against any form of support for unrest by individuals, brands or commercial entities.

(With agency inputs)