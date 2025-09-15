Trump condemns beheading of Indian-origin motel manager, calls attacker 'illegal alien'

Condemning the brutal beheading of Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, who he described as a “well-respected person”, US President Donald Trump said that the accused, a Cuban national, will be prosecuted for first-degree murder.

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant with a violent criminal history.

Also Read: Indian-origin motel manager beheaded in US; co-worker arrested

Trump condemns beheading

In his first remarks on the horrific killing, Trump blamed his predecessor, former US President, Joe Biden’s immigration policies, referring to the attacker as an “illegal alien” who should have been deported.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in our country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday (September 14).

He added that the suspect, who is now in custody, “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree.”

Trump blames Biden’s policies

Trump further said that the accused had previously been arrested for “terrible crimes,” including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into the community under “incompetent” former president Biden because Cuba did not want "such an evil person in their country."

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in making America safe again,” he wrote.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said the case highlighted wider immigration challenges.

”This is exactly why the Trump Administration was removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries such as Uganda and South Sudan," she said, pointing out policy gaps that allowed the suspect to remain in the US despite a deportation order.

Also Read: Hyderabad family of 4 charred to death in fiery car crash in US

Indian Consulate extends support

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by the killing, stressing that Nagamallaiah was a hardworking Indian-American immigrant murdered in front of his wife and 18-year-old son.

"My deepest condolences go to his family. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely following the case and offering consular assistance. Consul General DC Manjunath said the mission "is in contact with the family and local authorities, offering all necessary assistance.” Members of the Indian-American community expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.

Indian diaspora slam brutality

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America denounced the killing, describing it as part of a disturbing national trend.

"These tragedies highlight an alarming societal breakdown where political discord erodes cohesion, violence spreads unchecked, and government responses are mere lip service. We demand full investigations and a national inquiry into America's collapsing civil dialogue," it stated.

Indiaspora, a global network of Indian-origin leaders, said it was "deeply saddened and horrified by the brutality of this crime" and condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms." "Every person deserves safety and dignity regardless of identity," it added.

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said the community was "shaken again" by the brutal beheading, adding, "In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence." Dallas Police confirmed the crime was captured on motel CCTV cameras.

Also Read: 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad killed in mass shooting in Dallas mall in US

Indian-American beheaded in Dallas

Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete in the motel where he both lived and worked.

Cobos-Martinez remains in jail without bond as he awaits trial. Cobos-Martinez had been released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba rejected his deportation due to his criminal background.

Nagamallaiah’s funeral was held on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, with close family and friends in attendance.

A fundraiser to support his family has so far raised over USD 321,326. The killing has reignited debate over immigration enforcement and the difficulties US authorities face when countries refuse to accept deportees.

(With inputs from agencies)