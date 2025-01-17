US set for TikTok shutdown over security concerns, Trump wants to keep it

TikTok faces a federal shutdown in the United States on January 19 due to mounting concerns over national security and data privacy. The app, used by 170 million Americans, is at the center of intense scrutiny, with officials alleging ties to the Chinese government through its parent company, ByteDance. The move leaves 7,000 US-based employees and millions of content creators bracing for uncertainty.

Allegations against TikTok

FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted concerns over Chinese laws requiring companies to comply with government directives, stating, “Under Chinese law, companies must essentially do whatever the government wants in terms of sharing information or serving as tools of the state.”

Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone has said that TikTok’s vast data, algorithm control, and influence over public opinion pose additional risks.

Lawmakers argue that China's 2017 National Intelligence Law could compel ByteDance to share user data. In response, TikTok maintains that it complies with US laws and has not provided data to the Chinese government. "We have never been asked, nor have we provided such data," responded TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Impact on youth and mental health

US officials, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, have also cited concerns about TikTok's impact on mental health, particularly among children and teens. Social media is blamed for rising cases of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among the youth.

Political dimensions

Adding a political twist, President-elect Donald Trump expressed interest in keeping TikTok operational, citing its influence on young voters. "We won by 36 points with young people. That never happens," he said, referencing the Republican Party's success in the 2024 elections.

Comparing US and India’s TikTok bans

India banned TikTok in 2020, citing similar data security concerns and the app’s potential to compromise sovereignty. While both countries share concerns over privacy, US apprehensions are rooted more in espionage, surveillance, and geopolitical rivalry with China, whereas India’s ban was triggered by border tensions and local data protection issues.

Uncertain future?

TikTok’s potential shutdown could impact thousands of small businesses and creators who rely on the platform for organic growth. Nadia Okamoto, founder of the menstrual products brand August, expressed concern, saying, "TikTok helped my business grow through viral videos. A ban will force us to spend more on marketing and increase costs."

