Thailand, Cambodia agree to 'immediate and unconditional' ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire from midnight to resolve deadly border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, said both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai have agreed to “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from... midnight of 28 July,” Anwar said as he read out a joint statement.

Also read | Thailand-Cambodia War: Why tensions escalated

Hun Manet and Phuntam hailed the outcome of the meeting and shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference, AP reported.

Escalating tensions

Thai and Cambodian leaders met in Malaysia today in an urgent effort to resolve deadly border clashes that entered a fifth day despite mounting international calls for peace.

The fighting flared last Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, which have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand shut all border crossings with Cambodia, with an exception for migrant Cambodian workers returning home.