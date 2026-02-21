Struck down but not out: Furious Trump vows new 10 pc tariffs

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs in a 6-3 decision on Friday, handing him a stinging loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

Furious about the defeat, Trump said he will impose a global 10 per cent tariff as an alternative while pressing his trade policies by other means. The new tariffs would come under a law that restricts them to 150 days.

He made that announcement after lashing out at the Supreme Court for striking down much of his sweeping tariff infrastructure as an illegal use of emergency power. Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs and called the ruling “deeply disappointing.”

“Their decision is incorrect,” he said. “But it doesn't matter because we have very powerful alternatives.”

Farmers ask Trump to take a different route

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says farmers understand Trump's efforts to use tariffs “to create a more level playing field for US goods, US workers and the US economy” but urged the administration to seek another way''.

“Unfortunately, trade disruptions and declining prices for agricultural goods created additional hardships for farmers who came into 2025 already dealing with crippling inflation and declining farm prices,” Duvall said in a statement.

He said he was "ashamed" of certain members of the court and branded them "fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats." He called the justices "unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution".

“The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for the country,” Trump said in the White House briefing room several hours after the court issued its decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump said he expected as much from the three Democratic appointees on the court. “But you can't knock their loyalty,” he said. “It's one thing you can do with some of our people.”

(With Agency inputs)



