Sri Lanka: PM Dr Harini Amarasuriya, 20 Cabinet ministers sworn in

The new Cabinet ministers of Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power (NPP) government were sworn in on Monday (November 18) morning in Colombo.

The ministers took the oath before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in the island nation’s capital.

The new Cabinet comprises 21 ministers, including Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, who holds the portfolios of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

Vijitha Herath is the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He will also handle Foreign Employment and Tourism, reports said.

Several academics in Cabinet

The cabinet includes a few academicians, including the prime minister.

Prof Chandana Abeyrathna will look after State Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

Dr Nalinda Jayatissa has been given the ministries of Health and Mass Media.

Prof Chrishantha Abeysena is Minister of Science and Technology, while Prof Anil Jayantha Fernando is Minister of Labour.

Dr Dammika Patabendi has been put in charge of the Ministry of Environment.

Ananda Wijepala is Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

It is reported that the deputy ministers will be appointed later.