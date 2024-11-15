Sri Lanka parliamentary poll results: Ruling NPP heads to huge win

Sri Lanka’s ruling National People’s Power (NPP) led by Marxist President Anura Dissanayake was on Friday (November 15) headed towards a possible two-third sweep in parliamentary elections, crushing traditional political players and charting a new course in the island nation’s politics.

The NPP, whose dominant constituent is Dissanayke’s leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna (JVP, People’s Liberation Front), had already won 52 seats in the 225-house parliament with more than 61 per cent of votes, media reports said.

The NPP was rapidly picking up seats all across the country, indicating that voters upset with corruption and a shattered economy had yet again turned towards Dissanayake, who was voted to power in the presidential election in late September beating two powerful rivals.

Blows to Opposition

The main opposition SJB party led by Sajith Premadasa had won 13 seats while the National Democratic Front led by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe had bagged just two seats. The once powerful SLPP, led by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, also got two seats.

The NPP finished on top in the northern electoral district of Jaffna, the Tamil heartland around which a bloody separatist war raged for over a quarter century. It was followed by Tamil parties of different hues.

Dozens of seats also fell into the NPP kitty in its traditional strongholds populated by the majority Sinhalese community all across the central, western and southern regions.

NPP to get two-third majority?

One election official said that at the rate the NPP – a broad coalition of several political parties and groups with the JVP in command -- was picking up votes and seats, it could well grab more than 151 seats or a two-third majority in parliament.

During his nationwide election campaign, Dissanayke, 55, had repeatedly sought a two-third majority from the voters saying only this would enable him to carry out sweeping economic and administrative reforms in the country of 21 million people beset with many problems.

The NPP’s victorious march swept away several ministers in the former Wickremesinghe government who for long were considered politically unassailable.

Popularity test

Sri Lankans voted on Thursday to elect a new parliament in the first general elections since the 2022 economic collapse that triggered an unprecedented mass revolt and forced then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Wickremesinghe succeeded him with the backing of then MPs.

Although Wickremesinghe managed to rescue Sri Lanka from further ruin, the economic policies he embraced after a bailout from the International Monetary Fund became hugely popular. The discontent first catapulted the Dissanayake to the presidency and now looks like delivering a huge majority in parliament to the veteran Marxist.