Azerbaijan plane crash | Bird strikes a big threat to aviation safety

Earlier on Wednesday (December 25), a tragic aviation accident occurred near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan, where an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer ERJ-190 crashed, killing dozens of passengers and crew members.

Preliminary investigations suggest the pilot may have attempted an emergency landing due to a bird strike, a hazard that continues to challenge aviation safety worldwide.

What is a bird strike?

A bird strike, or bird aircraft strike hazard (BASH), occurs when a bird or flock collides with an aircraft, usually during take-off, landing, or low-altitude flight.

While it may sound trivial, bird strikes can severely damage an aircraft, particularly when birds hit critical components like engines, windshields, or flight controls.

The force generated by even small birds at high speeds can have catastrophic effects. For instance, birds ingested into jet engines can lead to engine failure, a scenario that leaves pilots with little margin for error.

Impact of bird strikes on aviation

Bird strikes are more common than many realise, with thousands of incidents reported annually.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), bird strikes have caused over 250 human fatalities and destroyed more than 500 aircraft since aviation's early days.

In recent history, the "Miracle on the Hudson" stands out. In 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 made an emergency landing in the Hudson River after a bird strike disabled both engines. Fortunately, all passengers survived, but the event showed the seriousness of bird strikes.

Even non-fatal bird strikes often result in massive financial losses. The US's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates that bird strikes cost the global aviation industry over $1.2 billion annually due to repairs, delays, and operational disruptions.

Preventing bird strikes

Airlines, airports, and aviation authorities employ several measures to minimise bird strike risks:

1. Wildlife management programmes: Airports use bird deterrents such as falcons, dogs, and pyrotechnics to scare away birds. Some even deploy sound cannons or lasers to prevent birds from nesting nearby.

2. Radar and surveillance systems: Advanced bird detection radars help track bird movements in and around airports, allowing air traffic controllers to issue warnings or delay flights during peak bird activity.

3. Aircraft design improvements: Modern aircraft engines are tested to withstand bird ingestion up to certain limits. Windshields are also reinforced to resist bird impacts.

4. Flight planning: Pilots are trained to avoid bird migration routes and follow altitude recommendations during known migration seasons. Airlines may alter flight paths to reduce collision risks.

5. Habitat modification: Airports actively remove food sources and water bodies near runways to make the area less attractive to birds.

The way ahead

Despite advancements in technology and preventive measures, bird strikes remain an unavoidable aspect of aviation. Wednesday’s tragic crash in Kazakhstan serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by nature's avian inhabitants and the importance of mitigation efforts.