‘Murderous fascist Yunus’: Sheikh Hasina attacks Bangladesh’s interim govt

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (January 23) launched a scathing attack on the country’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and labelled him “murderous fascist”.

Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 2024, made the remarks via an audio message to the audience at an event titled ‘Save Democracy in Bangladesh’ at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi. The event was attended by members of Hasina’s former Awami League government.

‘Foreign-serving puppet’

Invoking her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War, she called upon the people of Bangladesh to rise unitedly against “the foreign-serving puppet regime”.

“In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united and galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War. To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy,” Hasina said.

“Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history. The entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death,” she added.

Blistering attack on Yunus

Hasina attacked Yunus, calling him “usurer, money launderer, corrupt” and accused him of “forcibly” ousting her.

“Everywhere one hears only the cries of people struggling to survive amid destruction. A desperate plea for life. Heart-rending screams for relief. The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland,” she said.

“On August 5, 2024, in a meticulously engineered conspiracy, the national enemy, the murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices forcibly ousted me, though I am the people's representative directly elected. From that day forward, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile,” Hasina added.